Hackensack Meridian Health Hackensack University Medical Center Awarded Accreditation for Protecting Research Participants by

Monday, October 02 2017 @ 03:20 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Award places Hackensack University Medical Center among World’s Most Respected, Trustworthy Research Organizations

October 2, 2017 ― Hackensack, NJ ― Hackensack Meridian Health Hackensack University Medical Center is pleased to announce that it has been awarded accreditation by the Association for the Accreditation of Human Research Protection Programs (AAHRPP) at the September meeting of its Council on Accreditation. As the "gold seal," AAHRPP accreditation offers assurances—to research participants, researchers, sponsors, government regulators, and the general public—that Hackensack University Medical Center is focused first and foremost on excellence.

“I would like to congratulate Hackensack University Medical Center on being awarded this prestigious accreditation, which is a testament to its pioneering research program,” said Robert C. Garrett, co-CEO of Hackensack Meridian Health. “Hackensack Meridian Health is leading the way in innovation, and as our flagship hospital for research, Hackensack University Medical Center is developing and driving tomorrow’s health care research and discovery.”

Hackensack University Medical Center is one of only two hospitals in New Jersey to receive this accreditation. This important recognition will allow Hackensack University Medical Center to continue fulfilling the mission of the Human Research Protection Program (HRPP), which is to safeguard and promote the health and welfare of research participants by ensuring that their rights, safety and well-being are protected. The HRPP includes mechanisms to monitor, evaluate and continually improve the protection of individuals participating in research programs. The HRPP also exercises oversight of research protection, and educates investigators and research staff about their ethical responsibility to protect research participants. The program also ensures sufficient resources are dedicated to facilitate excellence and integrity in human research.

“This accreditation recognizes Hackensack University Medical Center’s commitment to excellence in the conduct of research that will allow us to expand our portfolio of treatment options, provide high-quality patient care and cutting-edge research,” said Andrew L. Pecora, M.D., Institutional Official, president of Physician Enterprise and chief innovations officer at Hackensack Meridian Health. “Hackensack University Medical Center is leading the future of health care, and our research team remains dedicated to being on the forefront of discovery.”

Hackensack University Medical Center’s researchers put the safety and well-being of our patients first, and this accreditation assures our patients they are being cared for by the very best. To earn accreditation, organizations must provide tangible evidence—through policies, procedures, and practices—of their commitment to scientifically and ethically sound research and to continuous improvement. To date, 247 organizations—including 46 international entities—have earned AAHRPP accreditation.

An independent, non-profit accrediting body, AAHRPP uses a voluntary, peer-driven, educational model to ensure that HRPPs meet rigorous standards for quality and protection. AAHRPP promotes high-quality, ethically sound research through an accreditation process that helps organizations worldwide strengthen their human research protection programs (HRPPs). In today’s global, collaborative research enterprise, organizations increasingly rely on AAHRPP accreditation status to help identify trusted research partners.

ABOUT HACKENSACK MERIDIAN HEALTH HACKENSACK UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER