Be a Hero for Veterans at Bergen 5K

Tuesday, October 03 2017 @ 11:05 AM EDT

In the inaugural Hero 5K, more than 100 runners and family members supported U.S. military veterans.

PARAMUS, N.J. – In an event tailor-made for the Flash, Bergen Community College’s second annual “Hero 5K Run” encourages participants to dress as their favorite superhero as they raise funds for United States military veterans.