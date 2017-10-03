Be a Hero for Veterans at Bergen 5K
In the inaugural Hero 5K, more than 100 runners and family members supported U.S. military veterans.
PARAMUS, N.J. – In an event tailor-made for the Flash, Bergen Community College’s second annual “Hero 5K Run” encourages participants to dress as their favorite superhero as they raise funds for United States military veterans.Organized by the College’s Department of Wellness and Exercise Science, the charity race will take place Sunday, Oct. 22 at 9 a.m. at the College’s main campus at 400 Paramus Road. Registration for the 5K run/walk or wheelchair 5K is $25 per entrant; a 1K family fun run, which will begin at 10 a.m., is $10 per entrant. The first 250 registrants will receive a commemorative race t-shirt; all children will receive a superhero cape. Awards will recognize the top three overall, male and female race finishers. Proceeds benefit the institution’s emergency and scholarship funds for veterans.
For more information, or to register, visit facebook.com/bccherorun.
Based in Paramus, Bergen Community College (www.bergen.edu<http://www.bergen.edu/>), a public two-year coeducational college celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2017-18, enrolls 15,000 students at locations in Paramus, the Philip Ciarco Jr. Learning Center in Hackensack and Bergen Community College at the Meadowlands in Lyndhurst. The College offers associate degree, certificate and continuing education programs in a variety of fields. More students graduate from Bergen than any other community college in the state.
