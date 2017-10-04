The Designer Showhouse of New Jersey Presented by Hackensack University Medical Center Foundation by

Wednesday, October 04 2017 @ 09:12 AM EDT

Posted in News & Views

To Benefit the Department of Patient Care: Patient Experience at Hackensack Meridian Health Hackensack University Medical Center

The Ninth Designer Showhouse of New Jersey presented by Hackensack Meridian Health Hackensack University Medical Center Foundation will take place this fall in Saddle River, New Jersey. The Showhouse will open with a Preview Party on Tuesday, October 3, 2017 and will be open to the public through Sunday, November 12, 2017. designNJ is the 2017 Regional Magazine Sponsor. Special Properties and HomeBridge Financial Services are the 2017 Silver Sponsors. Farrow & Ball is the 2017 Design Sponsor.

Now in its ninth year, the Designer Showhouse of New Jersey is a showcase for premier design talent from New York and New Jersey. Over 20 top interior and landscape designers will transform an impressive grand manor on 2.4 acres into a decorating masterpiece. The property features eight bedrooms, 11 full bathrooms, two half bathrooms, an elevator to all three floors, a large stadium theater area, a spa, four fireplaces and a four-car garage. Opportunities to shop for the latest in home goods and accessories will be provided at the Showhouse Boutique and refreshments can be bought in the Showhouse Café on site.

Proceeds will benefit The Department of Patient Care: Patient Experience at Hackensack University Medical Center. Partnering with patients and family members, Hackensack University Medical Center leaders and team members collaborate to provide the highest quality, human-centered care, supporting the philosophy that every patient and family member deserves an exceptional experience.

The Showhouse is located at 46 Westerly Road in Saddle River, NJ and has been generously provided by Joseph Di Staulo Homes. Following the Preview Party on Tuesday, October 3, 2017, the Showhouse will be open to the public for six weeks, Tuesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (closed on Mondays). Children six and under, infants, strollers and pets cannot be accommodated in the Showhouse. General Admission to the Showhouse is available at a cost of $35 per person and includes the Showhouse Journal. Tickets to the Preview Party are available at a cost of $250 per person.

About Hackensack Meridian Health Hackensack University Medical Center

Hackensack Meridian Health Hackensack University Medical Center, a 775-bed nonprofit teaching and research hospital located in Bergen County, NJ, is the largest provider of inpatient and outpatient services in the state. Founded in 1888 as the county’s first hospital, it is now part of one of the largest networks in the state comprised of 28,000 team members and more than 6,000 physicians. Hackensack University Medical Center was listed as the number one hospital in New Jersey in U.S. News & World Report’s 2017-18 Best Hospital rankings - maintaining its place atop the NJ rankings since the rating system was introduced. It was also named one of the top four New York Metro Area hospitals. Hackensack University Medical Center is one of only five major academic medical centers in the nation to receive Healthgrades America’s 50 Best Hospitals Award for five or more years in a row. Becker’s Hospital Review recognized Hackensack University Medical Center as one of the 100 Great Hospitals in America 2017. The medical center is one of the top 25 green hospitals in the country according to Practice Greenhealth, and received 25 Gold Seals of Approval™ by The Joint Commission – more than any other hospital in the country. It was the first hospital in New Jersey and second in the nation to become a Magnet® recognized hospital for nursing excellence; receiving its fifth consecutive designation in 2014. Hackensack University Medical Center has created an entire campus of award-winning care, including: the John Theurer Cancer Center; the Heart & Vascular Hospital; the Sarkis and Siran Gabrellian Women’s and Children’s Pavilion, which houses the Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital, which received a national ranking in Pediatric Neurology and Neurosurgery in U.S. News & World Report’s 2017-18 Best Children’s Hospitals, and the Donna A. Sanzari Women’s Hospital, which was designed with The Deirdre Imus Environmental Health Center and listed on the Green Guide’s list of Top 10 Green Hospitals in the U.S. Hackensack University Medical Center is the Hometown Hospital of the New York Giants and the New York Red Bulls and is Official Medical Services Provider to The Northern Trust PGA Golf Tournament. It remains committed to its community through fundraising and community events especially the Tackle Kids Cancer Campaign providing much needed research at the Children’s Cancer Institute housed at the Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital. To learn more, visit www.HackensackUMC.org.

For more information about the 2017 Designer Showhouse of New Jersey and Hackensack University Medical Center Foundation, visit www.HackensackUMCFoundation.org/DesignerShowhouse. For details regarding Designer Showhouse sponsorship opportunities and tickets, visit the webpage or call 551-996-3252.