Wednesday, October 04 2017 @ 10:47 PM EDT
Wednesday, October 04 2017 @ 10:47 PM EDT
SUPERHEROES AND MONSTERS RIDE NY WATERWAY FERRIES TO COMIC CON

NY Waterway ferries move super-heroes, monsters and other costumed characters to Comic Con at the Javits Center, October 5-8. New York Comic Con is the East Coast's biggest and most exciting popular culture convention, showcasing the latest comics, anime, video games, and more.

Ferries from Port Imperial and Lincoln Harbor in Weehawken, Hoboken 14th Street and Hoboken/NJ TRANSIT terminal, Paulus Hook and Harborside in Jersey City, Edgewater and Belford / Middletown in Monmouth County all arrive at the West 39th Street Ferry Terminal in Manhattan, right across the street from the Javits Center, just a short walk or a quick trip on a free NY Waterway shuttle.  Some of the crossings take as little as eight minutes.

Free connecting multi-route shuttles meet all arriving ferries for seamless connections throughout midtown.

The Port Imperial Ferry Terminal offers inexpensive indoor parking and also is served by the Hudson/Bergen Light Rail, NJ TRANSIT and local free NY Waterway buses (along River Road and Boulevard East).

Visit http://www.nywaterway.com/ComicCon for more information. 

Information is also available on the NY Waterway Facebook and Twitter pages.


           

  SUPERHEROES AND MONSTERS RIDE NY WATERWAY FERRIES TO COMIC CON
