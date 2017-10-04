Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Wednesday, October 04 2017 @ 10:47 PM EDT
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Wednesday, October 04 2017 @ 10:47 PM EDT
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

For The Finest In Japanese Food  .. For Me, It’s Matsu In Hillsdale.

Four of us went past the new AFC Urgent Care due to open next week on Broadway in Hillsdale and continued on to Matsu. There, hostess Alice greeted us with open arms and saw to our wellbeing. Working from the luncheon menu, we ordered different choices of the box lunches.  Devouring the Miso soup beforehand, the boxes arrived and we set out for an epicurean delight. Sashimi being my preference, I tasted the best and freshest raw fish that I have had in a long time. It was excellent!

 

The others said the same thing about their choices which was evident by the empty boxes that were left over.

 

 

I am going to vote for Matsu at: http:/njersy.co/201vote

  For The Finest In Japanese Food  .. For Me, It's Matsu In Hillsdale.
