Community Blood Services Urges Donors to Make Future Appointments Due to Shelf Life of Blood by

Friday, October 06 2017 @ 09:59 AM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Visit www.cbsblood.org or call (201)251-3703

Montvale, NJ (Oct. 5, 2017) Following an overwhelming response this week from blood donors across the nation to support victims of the Las Vegas shooting, the immediate blood needs have been met. Donors came out in large numbers to give blood following the tragedy; however, they won’t be eligible to donate again until early December.

Since blood has a shelf life of just 42 days, Community Blood Services is urging donors to make future appointments to ensure that patients have an ample supply of lifesaving transfusions going into and through the winter holiday season. To make a donation appointment, visit www.cbsblood.org <web site> or call (201)251-3703.

Tragedy can strike without a moment’s notice, and the Las Vegas shooting proved that it is the blood already on the shelves that saves lives. In Las Vegas, and across the country, donors came forward to give blood following the tragedy to help replenish the supply and meet additional patient needs in the upcoming weeks. Community Blood Services actively monitors hospital needs and proactively encourages donors to make future appointments when the time is right to carefully match blood collections with anticipated transfusions.

“After natural disastersand othertragedies, blood donors often come out in large numbers to support those affected, but it is important to remember that hundreds of patients need lifesaving blood transfusions every day in our community,” said Dennis Todd, PhD, president of Community Blood Services. “Every two seconds someone in the U.S. needs a transfusion of donated blood. To patients and families benefitting from lifesaving blood donations, blood donors are heroes.”

Community Blood Services, a Blood Systems blood center, is part of a multi-state system of blood centers. This network works in tandem moving lifesaving donations throughout the system to help ensure blood is available when and where it’s needed most. Individuals who are as young as 16 years of age (with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in general good health may be eligible to donate blood.

Community Blood Services has been this area’s nonprofit community blood provider since 1953, and serves patients in 21 hospitals in New Jersey and New York. It is a Blood Systems blood center. Blood Systems is one of the nation’s oldest and largest nonprofit community blood service providers, currently serving more than 1,000 hospital and healthcare partners across 28 states to provide comprehensive transfusion medicine services for patients in need.