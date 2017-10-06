THE MILLS AT JERSEY GARDENS TO HOST 2017 MUSIC AT THE MILLS by

Friday, October 06 2017

Posted in News & Views

Free Cultural Performances Offered to the Public October 7 – 9

Elizabeth, NJ (October 5, 2017) – The Mills at Jersey Gardens, New Jersey’s largest outlet and value retail center with over 200 stores under one roof, and the Union County Board of Chosen Freeholders today announced the return of the 18th annual Music at The Mills event, a celebration of National Arts and Humanities Month taking place Columbus Day Weekend, Saturday, October 7 through Monday, October 9.

Coordinated by the Union County Division of Cultural & Heritage Affairs, Music at The Mills was created to recognize the abundance of talented artists in New Jersey and includes performances from all sectors of the arts including cultural, music, dance and theater. The diversity of the performers runs the gamut from jazz vocalists and bands to Costa Rican dance and Colombian salsa dancers. The center also gives the artists a public forum to promote their talents. Performances are free to the public.

“We are delighted to once again host the presentation of Music at the Mills,” said Crystal Fresco, Director of Marketing and Business Development, The Mills at Jersey Gardens. “The event is centered around celebrating the talented and diverse singers, dancers and musicians in New Jersey and sharing their talents with our shoppers. We encourage locals and visitors to the area to take a break from shopping and dining this weekend to enjoy the wonderful performances scheduled throughout the days.”

All performances are held in the Center Court of the mall (see preliminary schedule below).

Saturday, Oct. 7:

11:00AM – 12:00PM Estilo Latino Dance Company (Colombian Salsa Dancing)

12:30PM – 1:30PM Maleku Folklore de Costa Rica (Folkloric Dance)

2:00PM – 3:00PM Framework Jazz Ensemble

3:30PM – 4:30PM Jazz Vocalist Lauren Shub and Hal Hirsch Jazz

5:00PM – 6:00PM United Youth of New Jersey (Theatrical Dance, Hip-Hop, Rap)

6:30PM – 7:30PM Chinese American Cultural Association

Sunday, Oct. 8:

11:00AM – 12:00PM Yasko & Kokonuts (Jazz Instrumental Musical Performance)

12:30PM – 1:30PM Blanca Rosas (Musical Performance)

2:00PM – 3:00PM “You & Your Sister” (Musical Performance)

3:30PM – 4:00PM Alborada Spanish Dance (Flamenco Dance)

5:00PM – 6:00PM Victor Sinchi (Classical Pianist)

Monday, Oct. 9:

11:00AM – 12:00PM Richard Nobrega (Latin Guitarist)

12:30PM – 1:30PM The Jefferson Arts Academy (TJAA) Liberty Dancers

2:00PM – 3:00PM University of Philippines & Friends Rondalla (Musical Performance)

3:30PM – 4:30PM Peruvian Traditional Dance Team

5:00PM – 6:00PM Jason Chan (Acoustic Singer/Guitarist)

6:30PM – 7:30PM Edison Pereyra (Classical Guitar)

Schedule subject to change. Updates will be added to the schedule at http://www.simon.com/mall/the-mills-at-jersey-gardens/news-and-events.

About The Mills at Jersey Gardens

The Mills at Jersey Gardens is New Jersey’s largest outlet and value retail center with over 200 stores under one roof. A shopper’s paradise, The Mills at Jersey Gardens is anchored by top outlets including Saks Fifth Avenue OFF 5TH, Neiman Marcus Last Call, Century 21, Marshall’s, and the best brand outlets including Michael Kors, Coach, Calvin Klein, Banana Republic, Nike, True Religion, Nautica, PUMA and Guess. The center also offers the largest Tommy Hilfiger in the US. With daily transportation from both the Port Authority Bus Terminal and Newark Liberty International Airport, the center is a great day-trip out of the hustle and bustle of New York City and features tax-free shopping on clothes and shoes. Enjoy great dining at Johnny Rockets, Chili’s, Applebee’s and its food court – voted one of the best in the state by NJ.com. Located at 651 Kapkowski Rd. in Elizabeth, The Mills at Jersey Gardens is easy to access off of exit 13A on Interstate 95. For more information, call (908) 354-5900 or visit www.simon.com/mall/the-mills-at-jersey-gardens. The Mills at Jersey Gardens may also be found on Facebook at www.facebook.com/JerseyGardens and on Twitter www.twitter.com/MillsatJersey.

About The Mills, A Simon Company

The Mills®, one of Simon Property Group's five real estate platforms, offers a unique brand of shopping with a mix of popular name brand outlets, value retailers and full-price stores, plus family-oriented dining and entertainment concepts. The Mills are well-located in major metropolitan markets and many are recognized as leading tourism destinations. Notable properties include Arundel Mills (Baltimore), Gurnee Mills (Chicago), Grapevine Mills (Dallas), Ontario Mills (Los Angeles), Opry Mills (Nashville), Potomac Mills (Washington, DC) and Sawgrass Mills (Ft. Lauderdale/Miami).

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE: SPG) is a S&P 100 company and a global leader in the retail real estate industry. Simon currently owns or has an interest in more than 325 retail real estate properties in North America, Asia and Europe comprising approximately 243 million square feet. Simon is headquartered in Indianapolis, Ind., and employs approximately 5,500 people in the United States. For more information, visit the Simon Property Group website at www.simon.com.

About Simon