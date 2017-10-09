Ridgewood Recreation November/December Fall Programs - Registration Is Now Available. by

Monday, October 09 2017 @ 08:12 AM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Registration is now available for Fall Session II to begin in November.

Age appropriate offerings bring educational, enriching and fun new challenges:

PRESCHOOL

My First Art with Abrakadoodle - caregivers join as little ones enjoy "firsts" - touching, feeling, hearing, seeing, and thinking while painting, drawing, sculpting, enjoying storybooks, art games and music. Ages 20-42 months. Tuesday mornings at the Stable, 259 N. Maple Avenue, 10 to 10:45 am, beginning November 14th. $105/5 classes, includes all materials.

Picasso Half-Pints with Garden Arts - Students will create fun eco-art projects painting, collaging, gardening, drawing, mixed media and more. Ages 4-10, Mondays at the Stable, 259 N. Maple Avenue, 3:45 to 4:45 pm, beginning November 13th. $115/5 classes - includes all materials.

Yoga Dance with The Joy of Motion - This fun and creative class, provided by the Joy of Motion, will introduce students to the fundamentals of yoga and dance styles, such as ballet, tap, and hip-hop through the use of stories, props, and imagination. Formal attire is not required; comfortable clothes are recommended. Some classes will be held outdoors if weather permits. Please have children dress accordingly. Wednesday mornings at the Stable, 259 N. Maple Avenue, 10:30 to 11:15 am, beginning November 8th. $65/5 classes.

Mini Doodler with Abrakadoodle - This class takes children on a fun, creative journey with new lessons each session that are fun, will inspire creativity and foster a love of art while working with a mixed media series! DRESS FOR MESSY FUN! Ages 3-5. Now on Fridays, after school at the Stable, 259 N. Maple Avenue, 3:30 to 4:30 pm, beginning November 3rd. $115/6 classes, all materials included.

Live, Love Music! with Preschool of Rock - In this "Music and Science - Discovery Instrument" program, children experience hands-on use of synthesizers, guitars and other unique instruments discovering the sounds they deliver. Using drums and percussion instruments, they learn about vibrations, tones and so much more. Exciting, fun and educational! Preschoolers under 3 must have a caregiver attend with them. Fridays, mid-day at the Stable, 259 N. Maple Avenue, 12:30 to 1:15 pm, beginning November 3rd. $110/5 classes, includes all materials.

ELEMENTARY

The Science of Slime with Education Explorers -Session II (all new projects) - Slime is the new craze. Children will learn the scientific principles behind it in this fun, hands-on class where they will create snowflake slime, heat sensitive slime, bubble gum slime, starry night slime and more. Grades K-4. Mondays after school at the Stable, 259 N. Maple Avenue, 3:45 to 4:45 pm, beginning November 13th. $115/5 classes, includes all materials.

Amusement Park Science with Explore Science - Students will participate in projects will teach them how to design projects such as the mechanics of creating a loopty-loop roller coaster, a waterslide, a sling-shot ride and more. Grades K-5, Tuesdays after school at the Stable, 259 N. Maple Ave, 3:45 to 4:45 pm, beginning November 14th. $120/5 classes, (all materials provided for in class use only).

Acrylics & Drawing with Mrs. C. - Enjoy individual drawing and acrylic art instruction at personal levels. Grades 2-8, Wednesdays after school at the Stable, 259 N. Maple Avenue, 3:30 to 4:45 pm, beginning November 8th (students bring own materials). $60/5 classes.

Sporty STEM with Education Explorers – Come explore the world of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) Projects include a football goal challenge, building a basketball hoop, parachute design, a Lego zipline and much more. Grades K-4. Wednesdays after school at the Stable, 259 N. Maple Avenue, 3:45 to 4:45 pm, beginning November 8th. $115/5 classes, includes all materials.

Monuments and Sculptures with Abrakadoodle – Celebrate world monuments that humans have built across the planet by creating amazing artwork inspired by the Great Wall of China, the Eiffel Tower, Moai statues on Easter Island and more. Grades K-4. Thursdays after school at the Stable, 259 N. Maple Avenue, 3:45 to 4:45 pm, beginning November 16th. $115/5 classes, includes all materials.

ADULTS

Annie's Artisanal Cookery - two great sessions!

Stuffing Meals - create delicious fillings with sauces to compliment each. Two recipes each week.

Mondays, November 6, 13 and 20, 12 noon to 2 pm, at the Stable, 259 N. Maple Avenue. $90/3 weeks - all materials included.

Holiday Cookie and Cupcake Workshops - Three recipes each week.

Mondays, December 4 and 11, 12 noon to 2 pm, at the Stable. $60/2 weeks - all materials provided.

Be sure to bring an apron and tupperware for left-overs.

Acrylics with Sandi Chanoch - Individual and personalized attention helps all find their personal techniques. Tuesday afternoons at the Stable, 259 N. Maple Avenue, 1 to 3 pm, beginning November 14th. Students must bring own materials. $75/5 classes.

Watercolors with Dorrie Rifkin – Participants are encouraged to create strong compositions, execute a solid underlying sketch, draw typography and paint effectively. Beginner and intermediate instruction on Wednesday mornings at the Stable, 259 N. Maple Avenue, 10 am to 12 noon, beginning November 8th. $80/5 classes. Students must bring own materials.

Register online at CommunityPass (Visa/MasterCard) or in person/by mail to the Recreation Office, 259 N. Maple Avenue, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 (cash/check). Non-Residents may register for any session for an additional charge of $10 per class session. You may locate the registration forms with more details on our Recreation homepage, www.ridgewoodnj.net/recreation.

For more information call 201-670-5560 or visit the Stable between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Don't hesitate to contact us if special accommodations are needed.