AZUCAR CUBAN CUISINE LAUNCHES CUBURGER by

Monday, October 09 2017 @ 08:17 AM EDT

Posted in News & Views

NEW MENU ITEM BRINGS THE BEEF (AND PORK AND SAUSAGE)

(CLOSTER, NJ) — Azucar Cuban Cuisine and Cigars is excited to announce the brand new CuBURGER - or as Cubans call it “La Frita Cubana” - to their everyday menu.

Each 10oz burger is crafted from a mix of 80/20 ground beef, pork and our exclusively-made chorizo. After cooking, it’s crowned with our Cha Cha Cha fries and topped with a brioche bun. To make it extra special, try it with an organic egg and Swiss cheese!

Chef Nick Vazquez is only making a limited amount of these daily — so it’s first come, first served. Pair it with a Hatuey Cuban Style Ale for a full on Cuban experience. ¡Salud!

Azucar Cuban Cuisine and Cigars serves authentic Cuban food and drink to hungry North Jerseyans six days a week (Tuesday thru Sunday) from restaurateurs Nick Vazquez and his daughter Lauren at 171 Schraalenburgh Road in Closter, NJ.

Armed with his mother’s recipes and techniques, chef Nick serves a menu that elevate dishes beyond traditional Cuban cuisine — including his celebrated Cuban Sandwich — the dish was featured on Food Network’s ‘Throwdown with Bobby Flay’ in a winning effort by Vazquez.

Mojitos are a fixture at the bar and lounge — along with many craft beer choices, a full selection of tropical house cocktails and an extensive wine list. Customers can enjoy Hora Feliz (Happy Hour) on weekdays and check the calendar for live entertainment.

More information including menus can be found at http://www.azucarcubancuisine.com or by following the restaurant on social media via Facebook http://fb.com/azucarcuban, Twitter http://twitter.com/azucarcubaneats, and Instagram http://instagram.com/azucarcuban.