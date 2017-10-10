Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Tuesday, October 10 2017
Tuesday, October 10 2017 @ 11:20 AM EDT
Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco Announces Art in the Park 2017

Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco has announced that the 53rd Annual Bergen County Art in the Park Show and Concert will take place on Saturday, October 14, from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Van Saun County Park in Paramus, N.J.   It will be held in Lot 4, area F.  (The rain date is scheduled for Sunday, October 15th).

More than 100 adult visual artists will be featured in this exhibition and sale representing a wide scope of artistic diversity within Bergen County.  This juried show is judged in five categories: Acrylics/Oils; Drawings/Prints/Pastels; Mixed Media; Watercolors; and Photography (Digital & Traditional).  Cash prizes include 1st Place/$150; 2nd Place/$125; 3rd Place/$100; Honorable Mention/$75 and Best in Show: $500.

Doc Lane & Loose Change will provide music from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. with breaks. Doc Lane & Loose Change is a Bergen County group of musicians that blend southern rock, jazz, funk and psychedelic rock. They are a three piece group with a six piece sound. The band consists of Danny Lane -- lead vocals, guitar; Wes Jensen -- drums; and Alvin Harrison -- hand carved bass guitar.

Enjoy an afternoon in Van Saun County Park while viewing the work of some of North Jersey’s finest artists.  The food vendor “Samwiche” will be present for the afternoon. Van Saun County Park is a wheelchair accessible site, and large print programs will be available.  Please feel free to contact the Division of Cultural and Historic Affairs at 201.336.7292 if any additional accommodations are needed. Also please feel free to call the same number for questions pertaining to the Art in the Park Show and Concert.

This is a free show sponsored by the Bergen County Department of Parks, Division of Cultural and Historic Affairs with funds made possible in part by the NJ State Council on the Arts/Department of State, a Partner Agency of the National Endowment for the Arts.

