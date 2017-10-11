Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Log In to The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Please enter your user name and password below.

Forgot Password

No Account Yet? Sign Up!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Wednesday, October 11 2017 @ 02:14 AM EDT
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Wednesday, October 11 2017 @ 02:14 AM EDT
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Hackensack Regional Chamber of Commerce Annual Gala

    Share
The Hackensack Regional Chamber of Commerce held its annual Gala on Thursday, Sept. 28 at the Stony Hill Inn in Hackensack. The elegant affair allowed guests to mingle and enjoy lavish cocktails followed by decadent desserts.

At this event annually, the Chamber recognizes two members of the community who have made an impact on the public through business and volunteer work. This year’s theme was A Night of Hope. Dr. Ihor Sawczuk, president Hackensack University Medical Center, and Julia Orlando, director of Bergen County Housing and Human Health Services Center.

“Dr. Sawczuk brings hope to so many through the Innovative approach that Hackensack Meridian Health brings to healthcare every day,” said Lauren Zisa Samulka, executive director. “Hackensack University Medical Center is an excellent partner to our business community and the greater Hackensack community in so many ways.”

“As a close friend of Julia’s, I know the great work that Julia and the Center bring to so many whether it be warm shelter, food or employment,” said Diane Some, president Hackensack Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Photo Caption: Lauren Zisa Samulka, Dr. Ihor Sawczuk, Julia Orlando, Diane Some

Share It!

Story Options

  • Hackensack Regional Chamber of Commerce Annual Gala
  • 0 comments
Login required to comment
Advertisement
Top 10 Stories in 30 Days
Advertisement
Recent News
Advertisement
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Join the purpose driven church exercising faith, hope, and love because nothing else matters...
www.TrinityFamily.org
Spivak Lighting
Lamp Repairs, Chandeliers, Track Lighting, Outdoor Lamps, Recess Lighting, Paddle Fans, Consultation
www.spivaklighting.com
StoneMicro Web Technologies
Dynamic Website Development, Content Management System, Blogs, Web design, Web hosting services
www.StoneMicro.com
Sponsor ParamusPost