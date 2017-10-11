Hackensack Regional Chamber of Commerce Annual Gala by

Tuesday, October 10 2017 @ 03:03 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

At this event annually, the Chamber recognizes two members of the community who have made an impact on the public through business and volunteer work. This year’s theme was A Night of Hope. Dr. Ihor Sawczuk, president Hackensack University Medical Center, and Julia Orlando, director of Bergen County Housing and Human Health Services Center.

“Dr. Sawczuk brings hope to so many through the Innovative approach that Hackensack Meridian Health brings to healthcare every day,” said Lauren Zisa Samulka, executive director. “Hackensack University Medical Center is an excellent partner to our business community and the greater Hackensack community in so many ways.”

“As a close friend of Julia’s, I know the great work that Julia and the Center bring to so many whether it be warm shelter, food or employment,” said Diane Some, president Hackensack Regional Chamber of Commerce.