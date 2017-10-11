Ridgewood Recreation 7th/8th Grade Middle School Mixer for Village Teens October 13th by

Wednesday, October 11 2017 @ 09:20 AM EDT

Posted in News & Views

7th/8th Grade - Friday, October 13, 7:00 to 8:30 p.m., at the Anne Zusy Youth Center, Village Hall, 131 N. Maple Avenue

A $10 donation will be requested at the door - all donations to benefit the Community Center.

Ear plugs will be available to any teen wishing to purchase them at $5.00

Use of cell phones is strongly discouraged during the event!

Please note: Parents must drop off and pick up children in the rear lot of Village Hall at the Community Center entrance.

For further information, please contact the Community Center at 201-670-5500 ext 301 or the Recreation Office at 201-670-5560.