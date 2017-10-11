Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Wednesday, October 11 2017 @ 02:56 PM EDT
Ridgewood Recreation 7th/8th Grade Middle School Mixer for Village Teens October 13th

With co-sponsorship from the NJ Governor's Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse, Bergen County Municipal Alliance and the Ridgewood Department of Parks and Recreation, fall Middle School Mixers are offered, giving all Village middle school students the opportunity to gather together to enjoy music and dancing to DJ Ridd, refreshments, games and fun.  See attached flyer for details.

7th/8th Grade - Friday, October 13, 7:00 to 8:30 p.m., at the Anne Zusy Youth Center, Village Hall, 131 N. Maple Avenue

A $10 donation will be requested at the door - all donations to benefit the Community Center.

Ear plugs will be available to any teen wishing to purchase them at $5.00

Use of cell phones is strongly discouraged during the event!

Please note:  Parents must drop off and pick up children in the rear lot of Village Hall at the Community Center entrance.

For further information, please contact the Community Center at 201-670-5500 ext 301 or the Recreation Office at 201-670-5560.

  Ridgewood Recreation 7th/8th Grade Middle School Mixer for Village Teens October 13th
