Spivak Lighting In Fairlawn Is Closing Down, Going Out Of Business

After 38 years, Spivak Lighting at 35-10 Broadway, Fairlawn, NJ is closing down. We give you the history of Spivak Lighting:

Albert Spivak emigrated from Russia to the United States around 1900 in order to pursue a better life for himself and his family. After settling in northern New Jersey, he began performing small jobs in the electrical field. Eventually, his trade evolved into an electrical supply business and, in 1920, Albert and his brothers opened their first showroom – Spivak Electrical Supply – in Paterson, New Jersey.

In the 1950s, Seymour Koransky married Albert’s daughter Rita and began working in the lighting showroom. The business thrived on the post-war building boom and the general increase in the development of northern New Jersey. Seymour and Rita acquired the business and began managing it with the help of their oldest son Stuart. During the Urban Renewal rezoning of Paterson in 1970, the building was sold to the city of Paterson and, as such, the showroom was relocated to Elmwood Park, New Jersey and rebranded as Spivak Lighting. In 1973, Rita and Seymour’s youngest son Jay joined the business team. Spivak Lighting remained in Elmwood Park until 1978, when they made their final move to 35-10 Broadway, Fair Lawn, New Jersey.

In 2002 Jay Koransky became the sole owner and manager of the store as a continuation of Spivak Lighting’s deep family values and rich history. In closing, Jay says .. make a reasonable offer and we will try to accept it!