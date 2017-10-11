IKEA LAUNCHES FOURTH SEASON OF “IKEA HOME TOUR” TO HELP TACKLE DESIGN CHALLENGES AND CREATE DREAM HOMES by

Wednesday, October 11 2017 @ 04:05 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Home Tour Squad Empowers Americans to Make Their Dreams a Reality with Smart Home Furnishing Solutions

CONSHOHOCKEN, PA (August 23, 2017) – IKEA today launches the fourth season of its successful “IKEA Home Tour.” This fall, a team of IKEA design experts, the “Home Tour Squad,” will hit the road again to help Americans tackle their everyday furnishing and design challenges based on their personal needs and dreams. The Squad will travel to four markets: Philadelphia, the New York/New Jersey area, Washington D.C. and Boston. Since launching in 2014, IKEA Home Tour has visited 21 markets covering more than 32,000 miles. The resulting makeover videos have racked up more than 71 million views to date.

The Home Tour Squad – a team of five IKEA coworkers with unique home furnishing and design expertise – leave their regular jobs at IKEA stores to hit the road for the year. At each stop, the Squad will help evaluate room needs and challenges, develop a plan, and work together with participants to implement smart solutions using IKEA products – all while inspiring others to do so for themselves. They will document and share the before & after home transformations and additional design tips at HomeTourSeries.com.

“Everyone deserves a comfortable home that fits their lifestyle and supports their dreams and aspirations,” said Kerri Homsher, IKEA Home Tour project manager. “The Home Tour videos are meant to inspire consumers and help them realize that they can easily and affordably update their living spaces to reflect their personal needs and tastes.”

Homeowners in the four markets can apply at HomeTourSeries.com/Submit for the opportunity to have IKEA help them with a room makeover project, whether they’re challenged with organization, updating a space for their growing family, or simply trying to create more room for the things they love in life. The submission periods are:

Philadelphia (Submission period: 8/23 – 9/24) – OPEN NOW FOR SUBMISSIONS

New York/New Jersey (Submission period: 10/9 – 11/12)

Washington, D.C. (Submission period: 1/1 – 2/4)

Boston (Submission period: 2/26 – 4/1)

Look for updates on the tour, including release of new videos, on HomeTourSeries.com, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube, or by searching the hashtag #IKEAHomeTour. Also check out the Home Tour Pinterest board for before & after images and products used in the makeovers.

