Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Log In to The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Please enter your user name and password below.

Forgot Password

No Account Yet? Sign Up!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Wednesday, October 11 2017 @ 08:23 PM EDT
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Wednesday, October 11 2017 @ 08:23 PM EDT
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Access Self Storage Aims to Increase Customers with U-Haul

    Share

SADDLE BROOK, N.J. (Oct. 11, 2017) — U-Haul Company of New Jersey, Inc. is pleased to announce that Access Self Storage has signed on as a U-Haul® neighborhood dealer to serve the Saddle Brook community.

Access Self Storage at 635 N. Midland Ave. will offer U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment and moving supplies.

U-Haul Truck Share 24/7℠ is now available at all U-Haul locations, enabling customers to access trucks and vans every hour of every day through the self-pick-up and self-return options on their uhaul.com account. An internet-connected mobile device with camera and GPS features is needed to take advantage of self-service.

Normal business hours are 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday; and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. After-hours drop-off is available for customer convenience. Reserve U-Haul products at this dealer location by calling (201) 796-9424 or visiting https://www.uhaul.com/Locations/Truck-Rentals-near-Saddle-Brook-NJ-07663/049698/ today.

Access Self Storage owner Michael Lackland is proud to team with the industry leader in do-it-yourself moving and self-storage to better meet the demands of Bergen County.

U-Haul and Access Self Storage are striving to benefit the environment through sustainability initiatives. Truck sharing is a core U-Haul sustainability business practice that allows individuals to access a fleet of trucks that is larger than what they could access on an individual basis.

Every U-Haul truck placed in a community helps keep 19 personally owned large-capacity vehicles, pickups, SUVs and vans off the road. Fewer vehicles means less traffic congestion, less pollution, less fuel burned and cleaner air.

Access Self Storage is a great place to become U-Haul Famous®. Take your picture in front of a U-Haul product, send it in and your face could land on the side of a U-Haul truck. Upload your photo through Instagram using #uhaulfamous, or go to www.uhaulfamous.com to submit photos and learn more.

Share It!

Story Options

  • Access Self Storage Aims to Increase Customers with U-Haul
  • 0 comments
Login required to comment
Advertisement
Top 10 Stories in 30 Days
Advertisement
Recent News
Advertisement
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Join the purpose driven church exercising faith, hope, and love because nothing else matters...
www.TrinityFamily.org
Spivak Lighting
Lamp Repairs, Chandeliers, Track Lighting, Outdoor Lamps, Recess Lighting, Paddle Fans, Consultation
www.spivaklighting.com
StoneMicro Web Technologies
Dynamic Website Development, Content Management System, Blogs, Web design, Web hosting services
www.StoneMicro.com
Sponsor ParamusPost