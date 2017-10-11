Access Self Storage Aims to Increase Customers with U-Haul by

SADDLE BROOK, N.J. (Oct. 11, 2017) — U-Haul Company of New Jersey, Inc. is pleased to announce that Access Self Storage has signed on as a U-Haul® neighborhood dealer to serve the Saddle Brook community.

Access Self Storage at 635 N. Midland Ave. will offer U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment and moving supplies.

U-Haul Truck Share 24/7℠ is now available at all U-Haul locations, enabling customers to access trucks and vans every hour of every day through the self-pick-up and self-return options on their uhaul.com account. An internet-connected mobile device with camera and GPS features is needed to take advantage of self-service.

Normal business hours are 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday; and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. After-hours drop-off is available for customer convenience. Reserve U-Haul products at this dealer location by calling (201) 796-9424 or visiting https://www.uhaul.com/Locations/Truck-Rentals-near-Saddle-Brook-NJ-07663/049698/ today.

Access Self Storage owner Michael Lackland is proud to team with the industry leader in do-it-yourself moving and self-storage to better meet the demands of Bergen County.

U-Haul and Access Self Storage are striving to benefit the environment through sustainability initiatives. Truck sharing is a core U-Haul sustainability business practice that allows individuals to access a fleet of trucks that is larger than what they could access on an individual basis.

Every U-Haul truck placed in a community helps keep 19 personally owned large-capacity vehicles, pickups, SUVs and vans off the road. Fewer vehicles means less traffic congestion, less pollution, less fuel burned and cleaner air.

Access Self Storage is a great place to become U-Haul Famous®. Take your picture in front of a U-Haul product, send it in and your face could land on the side of a U-Haul truck. Upload your photo through Instagram using #uhaulfamous, or go to www.uhaulfamous.com to submit photos and learn more.