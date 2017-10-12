Explore Bergen’s Tradition of Excellence
PARAMUS, N.J. – As the institution celebrates its 50th anniversary, Bergen Community College will host its fall open house at the main campus for prospective students and their families Thursday, Nov. 2 from 5 to 7 p.m. in the student center at 400 Paramus Road.At the free event, faculty from Bergen’s academic programs and representatives from financial aid, student life, athletics and the Judith K. Winn School of Honors will offer assistance in helping students make their college choice.
Since its inception 50 years ago, Bergen has grown into the state’s largest community college with more than 14,000 students taking classes this semester. Ranked No. 1 in the state for associate degree graduates, alumni have transferred to every Ivy League institution.
Expanding beyond its original footprint in Paramus, the College now features campus locations in Lyndhurst (Bergen Community College at the Meadowlands) and Hackensack (the Philip Ciarco Jr. Learning Center). Online classes and a weekend college provide greater flexibility, while dual enrollment programs at area high schools allow students to get a jumpstart on earning a college degree.
Faculty, which include a former U.S. Professor of the Year, lead degree, certificate and continuing education programs in areas such as criminal justice, health professions and business.
Resources include the $26 million Health Professions Integrated Teaching Center, which opened in 2016 as the College’s project as part of the state’s Building Our Future Bond Act approved by voters, and the Cerullo Learning Assistance Center – twice named as the best tutoring facility in the U.S.
For more information, call the Office of Admissions at (201) 447-3595, email [email protected] or visit bergen.edu/openhouses.
