Thursday, October 12 2017 @ 10:23 PM EDT
Thursday, October 12 2017 @ 10:23 PM EDT
HARRY & DAVID TO OPEN NEARLY 20 HOLIDAY POP-UP STORES

Seasonal Locations Complement Brand’s 46 Year-Round Shops, Bringing Beloved Gourmet Food Gifts to Customers in New Markets Across the U.S.

MEDFORD, OR, October, 2017 – Harry & David, America’s premier choice for gourmet food gifting, today announced it will operate approximately 20 pop-up stores nationwide this holiday season, in addition to its 46 year-round retail locations. The opening of these pop-up stores, in key market areas across the U.S., will expand Harry & David’s store footprint just in time for the biggest gift-giving time of the year.

Customers will enjoy an extensive assortment of gourmet food gifts at all Harry & David retail locations, including pop-up stores, featuring many fan favorites such as the iconic Royal Riviera® Pears, truffles, specialty chocolates, Moose Munch® Premium Popcorn, novelty candy, bakery items and an array of signature holiday gift baskets and towers.

“Harry & David has long been a part of America’s holiday gift-giving tradition and we are excited to make our extraordinary products even more accessible to customers through our seasonal pop-up store initiative,” said Steve Lightman, President, Harry & David. “Our team looks forward to welcoming shoppers at all of our retail locations and assisting them in selecting the perfect gourmet food gift.”

Harry & David holiday pop-up stores have already begun to open and are expected to close shortly after the holiday season. A complete list of Harry & David locations may be found at stores.harryanddavid.com.

Those interested in applying for a seasonal position at a Harry & David retail store should visit harryanddavid.com/jobs.

About Harry & David

Since 1934, Harry & David has been America’s premier choice in gourmet food gifting. Headquartered in Southern Oregon, Harry & David owns and operates 20 different orchards, spread over 100 square miles, featuring fresh yearly crops of handpicked delicious fruit, including peaches, Bosc pears and the iconic Royal Riviera® pears. Harry & David offers a wide variety of options for everyday gifting and entertaining, including the Moose Munch® Premium Popcorn, Wolferman’s® and Cushman’s® brands, which are offered on its dedicated website at harryanddavid.com. The brand also currently operates 46 year-round retail locations across the United States. Harry & David is a registered trademark and service mark, and a dba of Harry and David, LLC, and is part of the 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. family of brands.

