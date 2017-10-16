Hackensack Meridian Health Co-CEO John K. Lloyd Honored at Monmouth University’s Founders’ Day by

John K. Lloyd received the Maurice Pollak Award for Distinguished Community Service for enriching the quality and scope of health care throughout the region

Oct. 13, 2017 ― Edison, NJ ― Hackensack Meridian Health, New Jersey’s most comprehensive health care network, is proud to announce that Monmouth University honored Co-CEO John K. Lloyd for expanding and improving health care in the region at the university’s Founders’ Day celebration.

The campus-wide event held this week celebrated the university’s launch in 1933 and honored alumni and leaders throughout the region who have made significant contributions in education, health care, public safety and other fields.

As co-CEO, John oversees all non-hospital businesses, including health ventures, population health and foundations. John had the foresight to see decades ago that more care would be delivered outside of hospitals and in different settings – a national trend that’s under way to improve care and lower costs.

“I am so honored to be recognized by Monmouth University and I remain committed to making sure our region has the best health care in the most convenient and affordable locations,’’ John said.

Alfred J. Schiavetti Jr., who serves as a trustee emeritus for the university and is a member of the Hackensack Meridian Health Board of Trustees, presented the Maurice Pollak Award for Distinguished Community Service to John.

Prior to his current position as Co-CEO, John served as president and CEO of Meridian Health, a $1.8 billion, New Jersey-based, not-for-profit integrated health system. The network included Jersey Shore University Medical Center, K. Hovnanian Children’s Hospital, Ocean Medical Center, Riverview Medical Center, Southern Ocean Medical Center, Bayshore Medical Center, Raritan Bay Medical Center – Old Bridge, Raritan Bay Medical Center – Perth Amboy. Three of the hospitals are among the top 10 in New Jersey as ranked by U.S. News & World Report this year. Jersey Shore University Medical Center is ranked 4th; Ocean Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center are ranked 8th.

An industry leader and expert, John was instrumental in Hackensack Meridian Health’s recent expansion of urgent care centers to ensure residents have access to high quality care that is close to home and doesn’t require an emergency visit.

John received his undergraduate degree from Princeton University and proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps before attaining an MBA in Health Administration at Temple University.

His strategic leadership and vision have garnered much professional praise. John was chairman of the New Jersey Hospital Association and has held local, state and national board positions at organizations such as the New Jersey Council of Teaching Hospitals and the American Hospital Association. Earlier this year, he was awarded the inaugural Icon Award from NJBIZ for outstanding leadership.

