“Hamlet” Opens at Bergen’s Ciccone by

Monday, October 16 2017 @ 10:46 AM EDT

Posted in News & Views

PARAMUS, N.J. – Regarded as one of the great works in the English language, William Shakespeare’s “Hamlet” will open Bergenstages’ fall theatrical series Friday, Oct. 27 at Bergen Community College.

The show will run Friday, Oct. 27 to Saturday, Nov. 4 at 7:30 p.m.­­ On Saturday, Oct. 28 and Nov. 4, matinee performances will take place at 2 p.m. All performances will be held at the Anna Maria Ciccone Theatre at the College’s main campus, 400 Paramus Road, Paramus.



Show ticket prices for the general public are $15, with discounts offered to senior citizens, Bergen faculty and students. Guests can purchase tickets by calling (201) 447-7428 or online at tickets.bergen.edu.



Based in Paramus, Bergen Community College (www.bergen.edu<http://www.bergen.edu/>), a public two-year coeducational college celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2017-18, enrolls 15,000 students at locations in Paramus, the Philip Ciarco Jr. Learning Center in Hackensack and Bergen Community College at the Meadowlands in Lyndhurst. The College offers associate degree, certificate and continuing education programs in a variety of fields. More students graduate from Bergen than any other community college in the state.