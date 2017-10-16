Valley National Bank Raises Nearly $100,000 for Breast Cancer Research by

Monday, October 16 2017 @ 01:17 PM EDT

Over the past nine years, Valley has raised approximately $900,000 in support of the Cure Breast Cancer Foundation

WAYNE, N.J. – Saturday, October 14, 2017 – Valley National Bank proudly hosted its ninth annual breast cancer walk, titled “Valley Goes Pink!” on Saturday October 14th in Wayne, New Jersey. Valley Goes Pink! is an inspirational and impactful opportunity to raise money and awareness to support the Cure Breast Cancer Foundation (CBCF) and their mission to find a cure. Over 1,000 Valley associates, family members, friends and neighbors gathered at 1460 Valley Road in Wayne for this year’s event, which featured prize drawings, a 50/50 raffle, free food and beverages.

All proceeds raised are used for research and conferences at Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center and other national and international research facilities under the direction of Dr. Larry Norton, M.D, who serves as the Foundation’s Scientific Advisor. Donations to the CBCF fund innovative research that could dramatically change the treatment for breast cancer in the future. Mounting evidence from this pioneering research is translating a theory into life-saving treatments.

Each year Valley has raised approximately $100,000, totaling almost $900,000 to support the CBCF. To make a donation, visit your nearest Valley National Bank branch. To learn more or make an online donation, visit the CBCF’s website at www.curebreastcancerfoundation.org.

About the Cure Breast Cancer Foundation

The Cure Breast Cancer CBCF is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit foundation created to raise money for breast cancer research at the world-renowned Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center in New York and other national and international research facilities, on the growth and spreading of breast cancer cells, known as the Self-Seeding Theory. For more information about CBCF please visit www.curebreastcancerfoundation.org.

About Valley

Valley National Bancorp is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Wayne, New Jersey with approximately $23 billion in assets. Its principal subsidiary, Valley National Bank, currently operates over 200 branch locations in northern and central New Jersey, the New York City boroughs of Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens and Long Island, and Florida. Valley National Bank is one of the largest commercial banks headquartered in New Jersey with Executive Offices in Manhattan and West Palm Beach. Helping communities grow and prosper is the heart of Valley’s corporate citizenship philosophy. For more information about Valley National Bank and its products and services, please visit a convenient branch location, www.valleynationalbank.com or call our Customer Service Team at 800-522-4100.