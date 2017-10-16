ENGLEWOOD HOSPITAL AND MEDICAL CENTER EARNS HONORS AS THE TOP NURSE EMPLOYER IN NEW JERSEY by

Englewood Hospital named Nurse.org’s #1 Best Hospital For Nurses to Work For in New Jersey

ENGLEWOOD, NJ - October 16, 2017 - Nurse.org, the web’s leading career site for nurses, has recognized Englewood Hospital and Medical Center as the best hospital for nurses to work for in New Jersey. Over the past two years, Nurse.org has collected 595 reviews by nurses at 66 New Jersey hospitals about their workplace satisfaction. The data from the reviews from New Jersey state revealed that Englewood Hospital has one of the highest levels of job satisfaction among its nurses.

Reviewers cited helpful staff, great teamwork, great culture, encouragement for professional growth as the basis for the 4.5 star rating with 100% of the nurses surveyed recommending the hospital as an employer.



Nurse.org’s Product Manager, Phillip Lee, congratulated Englewood Hospital on this achievement saying, “We’re excited to be able to recognize Englewood Hospital and Medical Center for providing an excellent work environment for nurses. Everyone that we surveyed would recommend Englewood Hospital as an employer.”

Nurse.org provides a safe platform on which nurses leave honest workplace reviews. Completely anonymous, nurses share their opinions about culture, nurse-to-patient ratios, and other matters important to them.

Making the list of top hospitals shows the facility is focused on nurse satisfaction. Nurse recruitment -- a challenge today -- becomes easier when the hospital can demonstrate its commitment to nurses by pointing to an unbiased source.

The full rankings of the Best Hospitals in New Jersey for Nurses is available to view at http://nurse.org/articles/best-hospitals-new-jersey/

To see all of the Englewood Hospital and Medical Center reviews, see their facility page on Nurse.org.