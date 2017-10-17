Valley Medical Group Welcomes New General Surgeon by

RIDGEWOOD, NJ, October 16, 2017 — Valley Health System is proud to announce that board-certified general surgeon and bariatric surgeon Omar Bellorin-Marin, M.D., has joined Valley Medical Group’s Surgical Services team.

Dr. Bellorin-Marin joins Tom Ahlborn, M.D., Chair, Surgical Services, Valley Medical Group, and Melissa Bagloo, M.D., Medical Director, Center for Bariatric Surgery and Weight-Loss Management, The Valley Hospital, and Clinical Assistant Professor of Medicine, The Icahn School of Medicine, Mount Sinai.

Dr. Bellorin-Marin will be performing general surgery, bariatric surgery and gastrointestinal surgical procedures, including abdominal wall hernias, anti-reflux surgery, paraesophageal hernias, and gallbladder, colon and gastric surgery procedures. He performs surgery using minimally invasive, robotic and laparascopic techniques, and is also trained in GI endoscopy.

“I am passionate about helping my patients to achieve their health and wellness goals,” says Dr. Bellorin-Marin. “In order to accomplish this, I partner with each patient and personalize the treatment plan based on their individual preferences and medical needs.”

Dr. Bellorin-Marin attended medical school at the Central University of Venezuela Medical School. He completed two surgical residencies, the first at the University Hospital of Caracas in Venezuela and the second at New York-Presbyterian/Queens, having served as Chief Resident. He completed a fellowship in Advanced GI and Minimally Invasive Surgery at NewYork Presbyterian Hospital. He is board certified by the American Board of Surgery. Dr. Bellorin-Marin has been recognized with many awards and published widely as a result of his participation in many research projects during his research fellowship in at the Cleveland Clinic in Florida.

To schedule an appointment with Dr. Bellorin-Marin, please call (201) 251-3480.