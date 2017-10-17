The Valley Hospital Holds Fourth Annual “Teddy Bear Clinic” by

RIDGEWOOD, NJ, October 13, 2017 — Valley held a “Teddy Bear Clinic” on Saturday, October 7, to help children better understand and associate with medical staff and the hospital. During the “Teddy Bear Clinic”, children ages 2 to 10 and their parents toured replicated medical stations set up in one large presentation room at the hospital to have their teddy bears treated as patients.

“The Teddy Bear Clinic provided a fun and positive environment for children to be familiarized with certain hospital departments and medical procedures in an age-friendly manner,” said Katie Miller, Volunteer Resources Supervisor at Valley.

Valley doctors, nurses and staff interacted and played with children and their families using real and pretend medical equipment. The kids and their teddy bears were also able to tour an ambulance.

The Valley Hospital recently held its fourth annual “Teddy Bear Clinic” to help familiarize young children with the care they may experience if they have to make a trip to the hospital. More than 350 children and their parents attended, along with Valley employees, physicians, volunteers, EMTs and nursing students.