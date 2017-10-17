Dr. and Mrs. Mingi Choi Donate $3 million to Seton Hall-Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine by

Tuesday, October 17 2017 @ 10:24 AM EDT

Posted in News & Views

“New Jersey and the nation are facing a critical physician shortage, which is why it is so important to bring and keep future health care leaders in New Jersey,” said Dr. Mingi Choi and Mrs. Heather Choi. “That is why we established the Dr. and Mrs. Mingi Choi Scholarship Fund at the Seton Hall-Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine to attract the best and brightest to New Jersey. As New Jersey’s only private medical school, the Seton Hall-Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine will play a vital role in educating tomorrow’s physicians and shaping the future of medicine.”

As steadfast patrons of the arts, Dr. and Mrs. Choi were honored at the World Choral Festival, which Mrs. Choi co-produced, at the world-renowned Carnegie Hall on Sunday evening. The World Choral Festival is a benefit concert hosted by the GWB International Foundation that brings musicians and choirs like the Grammy Award-winning choir Jubilation to Carnegie Hall. The concert, which the Hackensack University Medical Center Foundation is honored to be a part of, is also serving to bring attention to the cause of children battling with pediatric cancer. Patients and their families from the Joseph M. Sanzari Children's Hospital were invited to attend the Festival free of charge. Dr. and Mrs. Choi’s late son, Eugene, who suffered from a brain tumor was treated there.

“I would like to thank Dr. and Mrs. Choi for their generous donation to the Seton Hall-Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine,” said Robert C. Garrett, co-CEO of Hackensack Meridian Health. “Dr. and Mrs. Choi understand that the Seton Hall-Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine is instrumental in educating tomorrow’s leaders and innovators. Thanks to their incredible support, we will be able to carry out the important work of training the country’s brightest young medical minds in a unique, team-based approach that will change the way we deliver health care. “

Dr. Mingi Choi is a physiatrist, partner and principal at Somerset Orthopedic Associates, PA. He graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine and completed his residency at Mount Sinai Hospital. Dr. Choi is board certified by the American Board of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, a Fellow of the American Academy of Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, and member of the International Spinal Injection Society and North American Spine Society. He is also a clinical instructor at the Somerset Family Practice Residency Program and the youngest former chairman of the Flushing YMCA.

“It is truly fitting that this extraordinary gift was announced at such an event, as Dr. and Mrs. Choi have a tremendous dedication to both music and medicine,’’ said Jon Fitzgerald, president of Hackensack University Medical Center Foundation. “I have known Dr. and Mrs. Choi for many years, and this amazing gift is another demonstration of their longstanding and steadfast devotion to our community. We are extremely grateful for their commitment to the medical leaders of tomorrow,”

“On behalf of the Seton Hall-Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine, I would like to thank Dr. and Mrs. Mingi Choi for their incredible generosity,” said Dr. Bonita F. Stanton, founding dean, Seton Hall-Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine. “We are eager to welcome our first class to the Seton Hall-Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine. I look forward to working with community leaders like Dr. and Mrs. Choi to make New Jersey’s only private school of medicine a success by transforming health care delivery, research and education.”

“It is an honor to establish the Dr. and Mrs. Mingi Choi Scholarship Fund at the Seton Hall-Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine after two dedicated and accomplished community leaders,” said Dr. Jeffrey R. Boscamp, associate dean of Medical Education Continuum, Seton Hall-Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine. “Dr. and Mrs. Mingi Choi are tireless advocates of the arts, education and health care, and over the years they have had a profound impact on the community around them. Their donation to the Seton Hall-Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine will help pave the way for creating a team-based approach that will focus on population health and delivering coordinated, collaborative care.”

The new medical school – the first private medical school to open in New Jersey in 50 years – is located at the former Hoffmann-LaRoche site in Nutley and Clifton.

Photo Caption: Dr. and Mrs. Mingi Choi were honored at Carnegie Hall on Sunday, October 1 for their recent $3 million donation to the Seton Hall-Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine. Pictured from left to right: Dr. Jeffrey R. Boscamp, associate dean of Medical Education Continuum, Seton Hall-Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine; Dr. Mingi Choi; Dr. Bonita F. Stanton, founding dean, Seton Hall-Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine; Heather Choi; and Jon Fitzgerald, president of Hackensack University Medical Center Foundation.

ABOUT HACKENSACK MERIDIAN HEALTH

Hackensack Meridian Health is a leading not-for-profit health care organization that is the most comprehensive and truly integrated health care network in New Jersey, offering a complete range of medical services, innovative research and life-enhancing care. Hackensack Meridian Health comprises 13 hospitals, including two academic medical centers, two children's hospitals and nine community hospitals, physician practices, more than 120 ambulatory care centers, surgery centers, home health services, long-term care and assisted living communities, ambulance services, lifesaving air medical transportation, fitness and wellness centers, rehabilitation centers, and urgent care and after-hours centers. Hackensack Meridian Health has 28,000 team members, more than 6,000 physicians and is a distinguished leader in health care philanthropy, committed to the health and well-being of the communities it serves.

The Network's notable distinctions include having one of only five major academic medical centers in the nation to receive Healthgrades America's 50 Best Hospitals Award for five or more consecutive years, four hospitals in New Jersey ranked among the top 10, more than any other network in the state, including the number one hospital, as ranked by U.S. News and World Report. Other honors include consistently achieving Magnet® recognition for nursing excellence from the American Nurses Credentialing Center, the recipient of the John M. Eisenberg Award for Patient Safety and Quality from The Joint Commission and the National Quality Forum, a six-time recipient of Fortune's "100 Best Companies to Work For," one of the "20 Best Workplaces in Health Care" in the nation, and the number one "Best Place to Work for Women." Hackensack Meridian Health is a member of AllSpire Health Partners, an interstate consortium of leading health systems, to focus on the sharing of best practices in clinical care and achieving efficiencies.

The hospitals of Hackensack Meridian Health include: academic medical centers – Hackensack University Medical Center in Hackensack, Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune; children's hospitals – Joseph M. Sanzari Children's Hospital in Hackensack, K. Hovnanian Children's Hospital in Neptune; community hospitals – Ocean Medical Center in Brick, Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank, Mountainside Medical Center in Montclair, Palisades Medical Center in North Bergen, Raritan Bay Medical Center in Perth Amboy, Southern Ocean Medical Center in Manahawkin, Bayshore Medical Center in Holmdel, Raritan Bay Medical Center in Old Bridge, and Pascack Valley Medical Center in Westwood.

For additional information, please visit www.HackensackMeridianHealth.org.

ABOUT SETON HALL UNIVERSITY

One of the country’s leading Catholic universities, Seton Hall has been developing students in mind, heart and spirit since 1856. Home to nearly 10,000 undergraduate and graduate students and offering more than 90 rigorous academic programs, Seton Hall’s academic excellence has been singled out for distinction by The Princeton Review, U.S. News & World Report and Bloomberg Businessweek.

Seton Hall embraces students of all religions and prepares them to be exemplary servant leaders and global citizens. In recent years, the University has achieved extraordinary success. Since 2009, it has seen record-breaking undergraduate enrollment growth and an impressive 93-point increase in the average SAT scores of incoming freshmen. In the past decade, Seton Hall students and alumni have received 24 Fulbright Scholarships as well as other prestigious academic honors, including Boren Awards, Pickering Fellowships, Udall Scholarships and a Rhodes Scholarship. In the past five years, the University has invested more than $150 million in new campus buildings and renovations. And in 2015, Seton Hall launched a School of Medicine as well as a College of Communication and the Arts. A founding member of the Big East Conference, the Seton Hall Pirates field 14 NCAA Division I varsity sports teams.

The University’s beautiful main campus is located in suburban South Orange, New Jersey, and is only 14 miles from New York City — offering students a wealth of employment, internship, cultural and entertainment opportunities. Seton Hall’s nationally recognized School of Law is prominently located in downtown Newark. The University’s new Interprofessional Health Sciences (IHS) campus in Clifton and Nutley, N.J. will open in the summer of 2018. The IHS campus will house Seton Hall's College of Nursing and School of Health and Medical Sciences as well as the Seton Hall-Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine.