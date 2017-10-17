Valley Receives Top Recognition in Several Clinical and Surgical Areas by

Named in the Top 5 Percent for Stroke Care, Cranial Neurosurgery and General Surgery

RIDGEWOOD, New Jersey - October 17, 2017—The Valley Hospital has been recognized by Healthgrades for clinical quality and excellence in several clinical and surgical areas for 2018.

Most notably, Valley has been recognized as one of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for both Stroke Care and General Surgery. Additionally, Valley was named in the top 5 percent in the nation for stroke care, general surgery and cranial neurosurgery.

Valley also received the following recognitions, which place Valley in the top 10 percent in the nation in several clinical areas:

Neurosciences Excellence Award

Cranial Surgery Excellence Award (2 years in a row)

Stroke Care Excellence Award (2 years in a row)

General Surgery Excellence Award (2 years in a row)

Pulmonary Care Excellence Award

In addition, Valley received 5 stars for its performance in the following clinical areas:

Hip fracture treatment (7 years in a row)

Total knee replacement (8 years in a row)

Pacemaker procedures (3 years in a row)

Treatment of pneumonia (2 years in a row)

Treatment of sepsis (2 years in a row)

Treatment of pulmonary embolism (3 years in a row)

Treatment of respiratory failure (2 years in a row)

Appendectomy (2 years in a row)

Esophageal/stomach surgeries (3 years in a row)

Small intestine surgeries (2 years in a row)

Gallbladder removal surgery (3 years in a row)

Bowel obstruction

“I am very proud that Valley has received these distinguished recognitions,” said Audrey Meyers, President and CEO of The Valley Hospital and Valley Health System. “Our physicians and staff make Valley a hospital of choice for the communities we serve by achieving optimal clinical outcomes for our patients while delivering compassionate care.”



These achievements are part of findings released today in the Healthgrades 2018 Report to the Nation. The new report demonstrates how clinical performance continues to differ dramatically between hospitals nationally, regionally and at the local level, and the impact that this variation may have on health outcomes. This variation in care has a significant impact on health outcomes. For example, from 2014-2016, patients treated at hospitals receiving the Pulmonary Care Specialty Excellence Award have, on average, have 48 percent lower risk of dying than if they were treated in hospitals that did not receive the award.*

“Consumers value information about hospital quality and use it to evaluate their choices for care,” said Brad Bowman, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Healthgrades. “Hospitals that have achieved a specialty excellence distinction from Healthgrades prove a commitment to high-quality of patient care.”

For its analysis, Healthgrades evaluated approximately 45 million Medicare inpatient records for nearly 4,500 short-term acute care hospitals nationwide to assess hospital performance in 32 common conditions and procedures, and evaluate comparative outcomes in appendectomy and bariatric surgery using all-payer data provided by 17 states.

The complete Healthgrades 2018 Report to the Nation and detailed study methodology, can be found at www.healthgrades.com/quality.

For information on additional Valley awards and distinctions, please visit www.valleyhealth.com/Awards.

* Statistics are based on Healthgrades analysis of MedPAR data for years 2014 through 2016 and represent 3-year estimates for Medicare patients only.