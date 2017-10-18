AMERICAN GIRL’S BRAND-NEW FLAGSHIP STORE TO “ROCK THE BLOCK” AT 75 ROCKEFELLER PLAZA THIS NOVEMBER! by

—New Experiences Include Doll & Girl Salon, Custom Parties, and Create Your Own Dolls—

Middleton, WI (October 16, 2017): Start spreading the news! On November 11, American Girl Place New York—one of the city’s hottest destinations for girls and their families—is opening its doors for the first time at its new 75 Rockefeller Plaza location!

To the delight of millions of adoring fans, American Girl will unveil its stunning 40,000-square-foot New York flagship store filled with the popular products girls love—from the signature American Girl dolls and accessories to the brand’s hundreds of best-selling fiction and advice books. In addition, the all-new space features several innovative experiences, like an exclusive Girl-and-Doll Salon; customized party options in the fun and chic Café; a Content Hub showcasing the company’s award-winning movies and videos; plus, opportunities for girls to be their own doll designers and much more!

“Fourteen years ago, New Yorkers welcomed American Girl with open arms. Today, and 17 million visitors later, we’re thrilled to greet a new generation of American Girl fans at our beautiful new flagship location at Rockefeller Plaza—one of the city’s most iconic destinations,” says Katy Dickson, president of American Girl. “Our new store celebrates the joy of girlhood—a place that nourishes a girl’s spirit and fosters her strength of character. We look forward to American Girl Place New York remaining a treasured place where girls can simply be girls, while creating unforgettable memories with their families and friends for decades to come.”

New Experiences

Exclusive to American Girl Place New York are several new experiences that are sure to be a hit with girls and their favorite dolls! Top among them is the all-new American Girl Salon, where—for the first time—girls can join their American Girl dolls in getting matching hairstyles, mini manicures, and even ear-piercing. Guests can make salon reservations in advance or day-of, and special packages are available with plenty of options for personalization.

At the new Create Your Own Design Studio girls can step into the role of doll designer, using a new online experience that takes personalization and customization to a whole new level. In a collective workshop atmosphere, girls can design the American Girl doll of their dreams from more than one million possible design combinations—an unprecedented level of choice available today. Girls can also create one-of-a-kind doll outfits and girl-sized products at the design studio, which can be printed and ready to take home the same day.

A Memory-Making Classic

A visit to American Girl Place wouldn’t be complete without a meal in the renowned American Girl Café. Now, with their American Girl dolls seated next to them in the company’s trademark “treat seats,” girls and their families can enjoy several enhanced dining options at the New York location—including rotating menus of fresh and healthy kid- and adult-friendly fare, along with flexible seating times for lunch, dinner, weekend brunch, and iconic afternoon teas. Timeless conversation starters at each table prompt girls and their guests to share stories and special memories. To enhance the American Girl party experience, guests can now customize birthday celebrations and other special events in the Café’s private dining rooms with personalized touches and digital projection features, thematic packages, and other amenities that will complement any girl’s personality.

Community Partnership

To celebrate the debut of its newest location, American Girl is partnering with the New York Public Library to support its mission of inspiring lifelong learning, advancing knowledge, and strengthening communities. Kicking things off in November, American Girl is donating $1 million worth of its best-selling character books to the library in celebration of National Family Literacy Month. Any child can receive a FREE American Girl book (while supplies last) at any of the New York Public Library’s 89 children’s branches to foster a love of reading and promote library card applications and renewals. American Girl is also hosting a Grand Opening Benefit Party on Friday, November 10, with all ticket and silent auction proceeds, as well as 10% of sales that evening, benefitting the New York Public Library’s children’s programming.

For more information on American Girl Place New York, go to americangirl.com.com/stores or visit American Girl’s social channels. To make dining, salon, or party reservations at the new store, please visit www.americangirl.com or call 1-877-247-5223.

ABOUT AMERICAN GIRL

American Girl is a premium brand for girls and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT, www.mattel.com), a creations company that inspires the wonder of childhood. Headquartered in Middleton, WI, American Girl offers an inspiring world of dolls, content, and experiences that nourish a girl’s spirit and help develop her strength of character. Best-selling lines include Truly Me™, Girl of the Year™, Bitty Baby™, WellieWishers™, and the classic historical character line BeForever™. The company sells products through its award-winning catalogue, on americangirl.com, in its proprietary U.S. experiential retail stores, as well as at specialty retailers nationwide and in Canada and Mexico. By inspiring girls to be their best, American Girl has earned the loyalty of millions and the praise and trust of parents and educators.