Students Dress for Success with Career Closet
The College has taken proactive and creative measures in recent years to support student retention, graduation and success rates including partnering with the Center for Food Action to open a pantry for students battling hunger. These interventions, which target the hidden obstacles students face while seeking a college degree, represent emerging strategies colleges must deploy when confronting enrollment and completion challenges.
The boutique will be open Monday and Thursday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Tuesday and Wednesday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information, contact Aretha McMillan at (201) 879-7223.
Based in Paramus, Bergen Community College (www.bergen.edu), a public two-year coeducational college celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2017-18, enrolls 15,000 students at locations in Paramus, the Philip Ciarco Jr. Learning Center in Hackensack and Bergen Community College at the Meadowlands in Lyndhurst. The College offers associate degree, certificate and continuing education programs in a variety of fields. More students graduate from Bergen than any other community college in the state.
What's Related