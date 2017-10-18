Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Wednesday, October 18 2017 @ 08:05 AM EDT
Wednesday, October 18 2017 @ 08:05 AM EDT
Students Dress for Success with Career Closet

PARAMUS, N.J. – Bergen Community College and Ridgewood Moving Services President and CEO Cynthia A. Myer (right) have partnered to establish a “career closet” at the main campus, 400 Paramus Road, that will provide students with free professional and formal attire donated by area residents.Officially launched Sept. 13 through the “Move for Success” program, the boutique’s grand opening event provided students with the opportunity to browse ensembles as well as learn about additional resources, including resume writing and interview skills, offered through the program. Career counselors will help advise students on appropriate dress to make the best first impression during an interview. Considering approximately 50 percent of students believe financial issues could cause them to leave their institution, according to the Center for Community College Student Engagement, the College’s boutique, housed in room B-122 of the Pitkin Education Center, aims to remove barriers and help students launch their professional careers, regardless of financial circumstances.

The College has taken proactive and creative measures in recent years to support student retention, graduation and success rates including partnering with the Center for Food Action to open a pantry for students battling hunger. These interventions, which target the hidden obstacles students face while seeking a college degree, represent emerging strategies colleges must deploy when confronting enrollment and completion challenges.

The boutique will be open Monday and Thursday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Tuesday and Wednesday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information, contact Aretha McMillan at (201) 879-7223.

Based in Paramus, Bergen Community College (www.bergen.edu), a public two-year coeducational college celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2017-18, enrolls 15,000 students at locations in Paramus, the Philip Ciarco Jr. Learning Center in Hackensack and Bergen Community College at the Meadowlands in Lyndhurst. The College offers associate degree, certificate and continuing education programs in a variety of fields. More students graduate from Bergen than any other community college in the state.

