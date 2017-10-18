Valley to Participate in Nationwide Launch of Defining Hope Documentary by

Tuesday, October 17 2017

RIDGEWOOD, NJ, October 16, 2017— Valley Health System invites you to attend a free screening of Defining Hope, an important new documentary about people weighing what matters most at the fragile junctures in life — and the nurses who guide them. The screening will take place at Ridgewood’s Bow Tie Cinemas Warner Quad movie theater at 6:30 p.m. on November 1 in honor of National Hospice and Palliative Care Month.

Following the screening, there will be a panel discussion/question and answer session with Valley palliative care and hospice experts including Ann Marie Leichman, MSN, RN, NEA-BC, Senior Vice President, Patient Care Services, and Chief Nursing Officer, The Valley Hospital; Puneeta Sharma, MD, Director, Palliative Care Services, The Valley Hospital; Tina Basenese, APN, Director, Valley Home Care’s Home-Based Palliative Care and Valley Hospice;

Mary C. Collins, ACNP, Director, Cardiac Specialty/Cardiac Surgery, The Valley Hospital; and Yusimi Sobrino-Bonilla, APN, Palliative Care Nurse Practitioner, The Valley Hospital.

Registration is required. Please contact Rosaria Forestiero at [email protected] to reserve your seat today.