LAUNCH PUMPKINS TO RAISE FUNDS FOR ST. JUDE CHILDREN’S RESEARCH HOSPITAL AT THE SHANNON ROSE IRISH PUB ON OCTOBER 27

Clifton and Ramsey Pubs to Host Fourth Annual Family-Friendly Punkin’ Chunkin’ Competition; Additional Funds Will Be Raised Through Sales of Pumpkin-Themed Menu Available October 19 – November 1

Clifton, NJ (October 16, 2017) – The Shannon Rose Irish Pub, providing an authentic Irish experience by combining the design and décor of the Emerald Isle with modern amenities and the high-quality food, drink and banter of a traditional public house, today announced its fourth annual Punkin’ Chunkin’ competition to raise funds for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital will take place Friday, October 27 at 5:00PM at its Clifton and Ramsey locations. Participants can purchase a pumpkin for $10 and launch it as far as possible within a designated area known as the “Chunkin Patch” for a chance to win great prizes while raising funds for a worthy cause.

To raise additional funds, guests can chow down on delicious pumpkin-themed menu items. The Shannon Rose Irish Pub will offer its Pumpkin Menu from October 19 – November 1, and will donate $1 from every menu items sold directly to St. Jude’s. An array of food and drink options are available, including Spiced Pumpkin Soup – seasoned with fall spices, herbs and apples, Pumpkin & Mascarpone Ravioli – pecan cream sauce and fresh sage, Savory Fall Flatbread – puréed pumpkin topped with sliced apples, crumbled sausage and shredded Parmesan cheese, Pumpkin Chai cocktail – Skyy vanilla vodka, Fireball, Bailey’s and pumpkin whipped cream and Pumpkin Irish Coffee – Eagan’s 10 Year Irish Whiskey, Fireball, coffee and pumpkin whipped cream. Since 2014, The Shannon Rose Irish Pub has raised over $10,000 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital as a result of its Punkin’ Chunkin’ competitions.

“We are so excited to bring back our Punkin Chunkin competition to The Shannon Rose Irish Pub for the fourth year, and continue our partnership with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital,” said Regan DeBenedetto, director of operations at The Shannon Rose Irish Pub. “This fun event is something our team and our guests look forward to each year, and it is through their hard work and generosity that we are able to raise funds for St. Jude’s and the amazing work that they do. We look forward to seeing everyone for great food and fun to support a very worthy cause.”

Pumpkins for the Punkin Chunkin competition can be reserved in advance – as supplies are limited – or purchased onsite, with proceeds benefiting St. Jude’s. Prizes for the furthest throw will be awarded among the men’s women’s and children’s categories.

“We are grateful to our friends at The Shannon Rose Irish Pub for supporting St. Jude through their annual Punkin Chunkin competition and partnering with us on our journey to finding cures and saving children,” said Melissa Byrd, regional development representative, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. “Because the majority of St. Jude fundraising comes from individual contributors like The Shannon Rose Irish Pub, St. Jude has the freedom to focus on what matters most – saving kids regardless of their financial situation.”

The Shannon Rose Irish Pub provides a chef-driven menu using fresh, high-quality ingredients, offering fare that blends Irish pub classics and new tavern favorites. For its thirsty guests, The Shannon Rose Irish Pub features more than 30 beers on tap – including Guinness, Harp and Smithwick’s – and a wide selection of premium scotch malts and Irish whiskeys. The Shannon Rose Irish Pub is the destination for live entertainment, televised sporting matches, unique events and more.

For more information on The Shannon Rose Irish Pub, its menu or ongoing events and promotions, or to join its Pub Club, visit www.TheShannonRose.com, or become a fan on Facebook and follow @shannonrosepubs on Instagram.

Since 2007, The Shannon Rose Irish Pub has provided its guests with the most authentic Irish experience this side of the Atlantic. With locations in Clifton and Ramsey, The Shannon Rose Irish Pub transports its guests to the Emerald Isle through its scratch-made food, Dublin-like atmosphere and the hospitality that the Irish are famous for. Featuring more than 30 beers on tap – including Guinness, Harp and Smithwick’s – a wide selection of premium scotch malts and Irish whiskeys, The Shannon Rose Irish Pub is the destination for live entertainment, televised sporting matches, unique events and more. For more information, please visit www.TheShannonRose.com or become a fan on Facebook.

