Ridgewood Recreation Elementary Enrichment Classes by

Wednesday, October 18 2017 @ 02:59 PM EDT

After school programs for elementary children offer educational, enriching and fun new challenges. Join us for the November/December session.

The Science of Slime with Education Explorers -Session II (all new projects) - Slime is the new craze. Children will learn the scientific principles behind it in this fun, hands-on class where they will create snowflake slime, heat sensitive slime, bubble gum slime, starry night slime and more. Grades K-4. Mondays after school at the Stable, 259 N. Maple Avenue, 3:45 to 4:45 pm, beginning November 13th. $115/5 classes, includes all materials.

Amusement Park Science with Explore Science - Students will participate in projects will teach them how to design projects such as the mechanics of creating a loopty-loop roller coaster, a waterslide, a sling-shot ride and more. Grades K-5, Tuesdays after school at the Stable, 259 N. Maple Ave, 3:45 to 4:45 pm, beginning November 14th. $120/5 classes, (all materials provided for in class use only).

Acrylics & Drawing with Mrs. C. - Enjoy individual drawing and acrylic art instruction at personal levels. Grades 2-8, Wednesdays after school at the Stable, 259 N. Maple Avenue, 3:30 to 4:45 pm, beginning November 8th (students bring own materials). $60/5 classes.

Sporty STEM with Education Explorers – Come explore the world of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) Projects include a football goal challenge, building a basketball hoop, parachute design, a Lego zipline and much more. Grades K-4. Wednesdays after school at the Stable, 259 N. Maple Avenue, 3:45 to 4:45 pm, beginning November 8th. $115/5 classes, includes all materials.

Monuments and Sculptures with Abrakadoodle – Celebrate world monuments that humans have built across the planet by creating amazing artwork inspired by the Great Wall of China, the Eiffel Tower, Moai statues on Easter Island and more. Grades K-4. Thursdays after school at the Stable, 259 N. Maple Avenue, 3:45 to 4:45 pm, beginning November 16th. $115/5 classes,

Register online at www.ridgewoodnj.net/communitypass (Visa/MasterCard) or in person/by mail to the Recreation Office, 259 N. Maple Avenue, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 (cash/check). Non-Residents may register for any session for an additional charge of $10 per class session. You may locate the registration forms with more details on our Recreation homepage, www.ridgewoodnj.net/recreation.