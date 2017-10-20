Bergen County Creates New Purchasing Portal to Help Municipalities Save Money Through Shared Services by

Thursday, October 19 2017 @ 05:07 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Purchasing Portal Will Also Help Towns Receive More Business Opportunities

Hackensack, N.J. – Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco today announced that a new purchasing portal has been established to help municipalities save more money through shared services. The website can be accessed at http://www.bergenbids.com

“One of my administration’s goals is to help identify and target entrepreneurs, local and regional small businesses, women-owned businesses and minority owned businesses in our communities so that we can focus more of our tax dollars on the goods and services that are produced in our communities,” said County Executive Tedesco. “We know that running a small business is no small feat so Bergen County wants to help make you aware of opportunities that are available to help businesses collaborate, create new relationships, and support ventures that will generate jobs and opportunities for local residents and municipalites.”

The purchasing portal will enable participating members in the Bergen County cooperative purchasing system to have access to cooperative contracts which utilize the county’s $500 million purchasing power, helping towns which otherwise wouldn’t have the same kind of buying power.

Through this site, municipalities and businesses can register to automatically be informed on all business opportunities with Bergen County. Once registered, vendors can download current opportunity specifications, stay up to date with the purchasing process and track past awards. Constituents are also able to view the website to stay informed on current purchasing processes and see awarded contract details including cost and pricing analysis.