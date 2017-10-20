Soft Toy Drawing Competition and IKEA Celebrate Your Way Event by

Posted in News & Views

IKEA U.S. is announcing the launch of its fourth annual Soft Toy Drawing Competition, inviting children ages 12 and under* to help create its next soft toy collection. From October 23 – November 7, 2017, children can share drawings of their very own imaginary creatures, with the chance of turning them into real soft toys.

To enter, IKEA FAMILY members can visit info.ikea-usa.com/softtoy. Submissions can be in one of three age groups: 4 years or younger, 5 to 8 years old, and 9 to 12 years old. In early December, three semifinalists from each local store will be selected through an online consumer vote, each receiving a $25 gift card. The 15 drawings with the most overall votes, along with five “IKEA Picks,” will move on to the global competition. The five winning drawings from the global competition will be made into real soft toys to make up the next limited-edition SAGOSKATT collection (available in 2018).

To see the official rules for the Soft Toy Drawing Competition, visit info.ikea-usa.com/softtoy.

IKEA Celebrate Your Way Event

The holidays are right around the corner, and while it is a time of joy and celebration, it can also become a time of stress. To help prepare and make room for a more enjoyable holiday season this year, IKEA U.S. is hosting the two-day “IKEA Celebrate Your Way” event.

On Saturday, November 11 and Sunday, November 12 from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. (local time)**, IKEA U.S. stores*** will be hosting exciting workshops, leading crafts & activities for kids and adults using home furnishings, sampling festive foods and drinks and more, all to encourage a stress-free, enjoyable holiday season. In-store offers and activities include:

Coupon! Take $25 off any $150 in-store purchase.​

Product Offers & New Lower Price: Get your home ready for holiday meals and hosting with key IKEA furnishings and kitchenware that have special discounts or are offered at a new lower price.

20% off HEMNES. Offer valid November 1 – 19, 2017.

20% off upholstered dining chairs. Offer valid November 1 – 19, 2017.

20% off SMABROD roasting pan. Offer valid November 1 – 19, 2017.

20% off FENOMEN candles. Offer valid November 1 – 19, 2017.

New Lower Price! Select VARDAGEN dinnerware

New Lower Price! MORBYLANGA dining table

New Lower Price! ATBART flatware

New Lower Price! APTITLIG butcher block

IKEA Food Offers and Activities: Visit the IKEA Restaurant and Swedish Food Market to save on delicious meals and food items that will be sure to get you in the holiday spirit.

Swedish Food Market Coupon:

$5 off any $25 in-store purchase in the Swedish Food Market

IKEA Restaurant Meal Offers:

Saturday Lunch: Any meatball plate with fountain drink, soup or salad for $7.99. Valid 11 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. (local time) at participating restaurants.

Saturday Dessert: BOGO dessert. Valid 2 – 4 p.m. (local time) at participating restaurants.

Sunday Breakfast: Swedish American breakfast for $1.49. Valid 9:30 – 11 a.m. (local time) at participating restaurants.

IKEA Food Sampling:

Enjoy samples of festive food and drink recipes that are perfect for holiday parties, including Glogg, Elderflower spritzers, and meatball and cheese appetizers.

In-Store Activities & Workshops: Learn how you can make preparing for this holiday seasons easier and more enjoyable for the entire family by participating fun and engaging in-store activities and workshops that will appeal to kids and adults alike, including:

“Help! My guests are arriving in 5 minutes” workshop

Setting the Table for Winter workshop

Art of Napkin Folding

Gingerbread Cookie Decorating

IKEA FAMILY Offers & Giveaways: There will also be additional in-store offers, giveaways and sweepstakes exclusive to IKEA FAMILY members during the event. Interested in the IKEA FAMILY program benefits, or becoming a member? Click here to learn more about our ongoing programs and benefits, which include special discounts, gift card giveaway entries with each purchase, complimentary coffee and tea in the IKEA restaurant and much more!

Giveaways: Early bird gets the worm! The first 250 IKEA FAMILY members to show their membership card at each local IKEA store*** will receive (no purchase necessary):

Saturday, November 11: 20-piece FORNUFT flatware set and orange KRITSA bag

Sunday, November 12: 3-piece ANDLIG knife set and orange KRITSA bag

Sweepstakes

IKEA FAMILY members can scan their membership card for a chance to win a $100 IKEA gift card (one winner per day, per local IKEA store***).

Offers

$99 for JERLEV cowhide, assorted colors (reg. $169). Offer valid November 11 – 12, 2017.

20% off stainless steel pots. Offer valid November 1 – 19, 2017.

For more information on the “IKEA Celebrate Your Way” event, including specific activities and offers at each local IKEA store, please visit info.ikea-usa.com/celebrate-your-way. (NOTE: URL will not be live until Monday, 10/23). Participants are encouraged to share their experiences via social using #MakeRoomForIKEA.