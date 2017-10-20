Pathway to Excellence® Redesignation by

Thursday, October 19 2017 @ 05:16 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Hackensack Meridian Health Subacute Rehab in Wall Announces American Nurses Credentialing Center Pathway to Excellence® Redesignation

October 19, 2017 ― Wall, NJ ― Hackensack Meridian Health Subacute Rehab in Wall is pleased to announce it has achieved Pathway to Excellence Redesignation by the American Nurses Credentialing Center – an honor signifying it’s one of the best places to work.

“This designation is an outstanding recognition of our nursing team having achieved the highest standards in care and professional practice,” says Jacqueline Decker, director of Nursing at Hackensack Meridian Health Subacute Rehab. “We are proud to provide a positive and supportive work environment where our nurses thrive and are able to dedicate themselves to delivering excellent care to our patients every day.”

The Pathway to Excellence designation identifies the elements of work environments where nursing staff can flourish and feel empowered. The designation substantiates nursing and certified nursing assistant job satisfaction at Hackensack Meridian Health Subacute Rehab in Wall and identifies it as one of the best places to work.

The Pathway to Excellence designation is granted based on the confirmed presence of 12 practice standards essential to an ideal nursing practice environment.

For an organization to earn the Pathway to Excellence distinction, it must complete a thorough review process that documents quality initiatives in creating a positive work environment — as defined by nurses and supported by research. These initiatives must be integrated in the facility’s practices, policies and culture. Nurses in the organization validate the presence of the criteria in the organization through participation in a completely voluntary and confidential online survey.

As a Pathway to Excellence designated organization, Hackensack Meridian Health Subacute Rehab is committed to creating an environment where nurses excel and feel valued as integral members of health care teams. This designation confirms to the public that nursing staff working at Hackensack Meridian Health Subacute Rehab know their efforts are supported. The honor encourages nursing peers to join their colleagues in this desirable and nurturing environment. The Pathway to Excellence designation is perfectly suited to and desired by health care organizations around the world.

Hackensack Meridian Health Subacute Rehab is also the only post-acute facility in the country to receive the Pathway to Excellence designation as well as the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF). CARF accreditation demonstrates a provider's commitment to continuously improve service quality and to focus on the satisfaction of the persons served.

For more information about Hackensack Meridian Health Subacute Rehab in Wall, please call 732-312-1800.

ABOUT ANCC

The American Nurses Credentialing Center, a subsidiary of the American Nurses Association, provides individuals and organizations throughout the nursing profession with the resources they need to achieve practice excellence. ANCC’s internationally renowned credentialing programs certify nurses in specialty practice areas; recognize health care organizations for promoting safe, positive work environments through the Pathway to Excellence and Pathway to Excellence in Long Term Care programs; and accredit providers of continuing nursing education. In addition, ANCC provides leading-edge information and education services and products to support its core credentialing programs.

www.nursecredentialing.org

ABOUT HACKENSACK MERIDIAN HEALTH

Hackensack Meridian Health is a leading not-for-profit health care organization that is the most comprehensive and truly integrated health care network in New Jersey, offering a complete range of medical services, innovative research and life-enhancing care. Hackensack Meridian Health comprises 13 hospitals, including two academic medical centers, two children’s hospitals and nine community hospitals, physician practices, more than 120 ambulatory care centers, surgery centers, home health services, long-term care and assisted living communities, ambulance services, lifesaving air medical transportation, fitness and wellness centers, rehabilitation centers, and urgent care and after-hours centers. Hackensack Meridian Health has 28,000 team members, more than 6,000 physicians and is a distinguished leader in health care philanthropy, committed to the health and well-being of the communities it serves.

The Network’s notable distinctions include having one of only five major academic medical centers in the nation to receive Healthgrades America’s 50 Best Hospitals Award for five or more consecutive years, four hospitals ranked in the top 10 in New Jersey as ranked by U.S. News and World Report, including Hackensack University Medical Center ranked No. 1 for the last six years. Seven network hospitals have achieved Magnet® recognition for nursing excellence from the American Nurses Credentialing Center, and the network is a recipient of the John M. Eisenberg Award for Patient Safety and Quality from The Joint Commission and the National Quality Forum. The network is also a six-time recipient of Fortune’s “100 Best Companies to Work For,” one of the “20 Best Workplaces in Health Care” in the nation, and the number one “Best Place to Work for Women.” Hackensack Meridian Health is a member of AllSpire Health Partners, an interstate consortium of leading health systems, to focus on the sharing of best practices in clinical care and achieving efficiencies.

The hospitals of Hackensack Meridian Health include: academic medical centers – Hackensack University Medical Center in Hackensack, Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune; children’s hospitals – Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital in Hackensack, K. Hovnanian Children’s Hospital in Neptune; community hospitals – Ocean Medical Center in Brick, Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank, Mountainside Medical Center in Montclair, Palisades Medical Center in North Bergen, Raritan Bay Medical Center in Perth Amboy, Southern Ocean Medical Center in Manahawkin, Bayshore Medical Center in Holmdel, Raritan Bay Medical Center in Old Bridge, and Pascack Valley Medical Center in Westwood.