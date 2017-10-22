AFC Urgent Care Grand Opening In Hillsdale by

Sunday, October 22 2017 @ 05:06 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Whenever I pass an Urgent Care place, especially AFC [American Family Care] Urgent Care, I always think of Doctors Express. That’s where I originally met Owner Joe Castelano in Paramus and persuaded him to join Paramus Sunrise Rotary. Joe proved to be a huge asset to Paramus Sunrise Rotary not only rising to the position of President, but also offering his establishment as a meeting place when it was sorely needed. The club met there for many years before recently moving over to BrightView Senior Living.



























AFC Hillsdale

A tour of the indoors revealed an up to date medical facility , doctor manned and able to take care of almost any medical problem on premises. As a matter of fact, the doctor came out before the official opening as a courtesy and examined a lasting bruise on my knee. She was quite thorough and gave me some good advice.

Enjoy AFC Urgent Care at 2 Broadway, Hillsdale as much as I did!

(by Mel Fabrikant)