Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Log In to The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Please enter your user name and password below.

Forgot Password

No Account Yet? Sign Up!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Sunday, October 22 2017 @ 11:15 PM EDT
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Sunday, October 22 2017 @ 11:15 PM EDT
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

AFC Urgent Care Grand Opening In Hillsdale

    Share

Whenever I pass an Urgent Care place, especially AFC [American Family Care] Urgent Care, I always think of Doctors Express. That’s where I originally met Owner Joe Castelano in Paramus and persuaded him to join Paramus Sunrise Rotary. Joe proved to be a huge asset to Paramus Sunrise Rotary not only rising to the position of President, but also offering his establishment as a meeting place when it was sorely needed. The club met there for many years before recently moving over to BrightView Senior Living.

AFC Hillsdale
When Joe and Jennifer, his wife, invited me to their grand opening of a new AFC Urgent Care, I had to accept. The new facility at 2 Broadway in Hillsdale proved to be more roomy and welcoming than the one in Paramus at 67 E, Ridgewood Avenue. Located across from the huge shopping center, the facility held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday, October 19th with Hillsdale Mayor John Ruocco officiating. The location is so outstanding that officials from other nearby towns also attended the gala. A huge tent was set up in the spacious parking area to cater to the some 300 attendees and to feed them.

A tour of the indoors revealed an up to date medical facility , doctor manned and able to take  care of almost any medical problem on premises. As a matter of fact, the doctor came out before the official opening as a courtesy and examined a lasting bruise on my knee. She was quite thorough and gave me some good advice.

Enjoy AFC Urgent Care at 2 Broadway, Hillsdale as much as I did!

(by Mel Fabrikant)

 

Share It!

Story Options

  • AFC Urgent Care Grand Opening In Hillsdale
  • 0 comments
Login required to comment
Advertisement
Top 10 Stories in 30 Days
Advertisement
Recent News
Advertisement
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Join the purpose driven church exercising faith, hope, and love because nothing else matters...
www.TrinityFamily.org
Spivak Lighting
Lamp Repairs, Chandeliers, Track Lighting, Outdoor Lamps, Recess Lighting, Paddle Fans, Consultation
www.spivaklighting.com
StoneMicro Web Technologies
Dynamic Website Development, Content Management System, Blogs, Web design, Web hosting services
www.StoneMicro.com
Sponsor ParamusPost