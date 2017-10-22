Don’t Let Go by Harlan Coben His Latest Novel. by

Having read just about every Harlan Coben book that he has written, it was a fantastic surprise to receive his newest endeavor for my birthday, signed and illustrated by him. I’ve met Harlan at several charity affairs where he and his wife are most active. When Tina, my lady love, presented him with the book at a recent Barnes & Noble debut, Harlan recognized the person that he was asked to wish a happy birthday .. ME! He dutifully not only dedicated it, but drew a picture of a birthday cake. Since I don’t purchase books anymore in my capacity of a book reviewer, this was a treasure.

might dub the book title ‘Can’t Let Go’ since I read every word within two days and then debated about giving it a writeup. It was so good that I just couldn’t let go. As a matter of fact, I am going to try and get Harlan to speak at my Rotary Club, Paramus Sunrise Rotary. We meet now at BrightView Senior Living and, in my mind, suggests a new plot for one of Harlan’s future writings. A lot of intrigue there.

In Don’t Let Go, Mr. Coben departs from his previous novels and takes a different tack. Of course one doesn’t notice it because he starts out with pizzazz and keeps the reader enthralled all the way to the end. His writings omit that mid story ennui and just keeps on drawing interest, chapter after chapter.

It is worth your while to run out and purchase his newest endeavor, Don’t Let Go published by Dutton, an imprint of Penguin Random House LLC.