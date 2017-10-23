Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Log In to The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Please enter your user name and password below.

Forgot Password

No Account Yet? Sign Up!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Monday, October 23 2017 @ 07:22 PM EDT
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Monday, October 23 2017 @ 07:22 PM EDT
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Vantage Health System Celebrates 60 Years

    Share
Providing Programs For People of All Ages Struggling with Mental Illness and Addiction Challenges
(Englewood, NJ – October 23, 2017) Vantage Health System will celebrate 60 years of providing wellness through integrated mental and physical healthcare, support services and affordable housing for those in Bergen County struggling with mental illness, addiction and depression. The Gala will take place on Thursday, November 2nd at 6:00 PM at the lovely Season’s in Washington Township and will be hosted by News 12 New Jersey’s Carissa Lawson.

Vantage Health System is a private not for profit 501 (C) 3 charitable organization with outpatient sites located in Englewood and Dumont, New Jersey and 17 residential properties throughout Bergen County. Vantage employs 130 staff members serving over 3500 individuals and families a year suffering from mental illness, addiction, associated disabilities and eldercare.  These vital community programs recently lost funding from the state of New Jersey due to budget cuts and now more than ever depend on private and public donations.

The Gala will take place from 6:00 p.m. to 10:30p.m. Tickets are $150. For more information, sponsorship opportunities or to purchase tickets, please contact Margaret Preis [email protected] or visit www.vantagenj.org

About Vantage Health System

Vantage Health System is a private not for profit 501 (C) 3 charitable organization. In operation since 1957, Vantage is a system of community based facilities and programs located in Bergen County, NJ. Vantage provides services to children, adolescents, adults and elders with mental health, addiction, developmental and eldercare challenges. No one is turned away due to lack of income. Vantage Health System offers a full range of clinical services. For access to care or more information, please call 201-567-0059 or visit our website: www.vantagenj.org

 

Thursday, November 2, 2017

6pm – 10pm

Seasons

644 Pascack Road

Washington Township, NJ

Link To Purchase Tickets: http://www.vantagenj.org/gala-sponsorship/

 

Share It!

Story Options

  • Vantage Health System Celebrates 60 Years
  • 0 comments
Login required to comment
Advertisement
Top 10 Stories in 30 Days
Advertisement
Recent News
Advertisement
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Join the purpose driven church exercising faith, hope, and love because nothing else matters...
www.TrinityFamily.org
Spivak Lighting
Lamp Repairs, Chandeliers, Track Lighting, Outdoor Lamps, Recess Lighting, Paddle Fans, Consultation
www.spivaklighting.com
StoneMicro Web Technologies
Dynamic Website Development, Content Management System, Blogs, Web design, Web hosting services
www.StoneMicro.com
Sponsor ParamusPost