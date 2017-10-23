Vantage Health System Celebrates 60 Years by

Monday, October 23 2017 @ 11:05 AM EDT

Posted in News & Views

These vital community programs recently lost funding from the state of New Jersey due to budget cuts and now more than ever depend on private and public donations.

The Gala will take place from 6:00 p.m. to 10:30p.m. Tickets are $150. For more information, sponsorship opportunities or to purchase tickets, please contact Margaret Preis [email protected] or visit www.vantagenj.org

About Vantage Health System

Vantage Health System is a private not for profit 501 (C) 3 charitable organization. In operation since 1957, Vantage is a system of community based facilities and programs located in Bergen County, NJ. Vantage provides services to children, adolescents, adults and elders with mental health, addiction, developmental and eldercare challenges. No one is turned away due to lack of income. Vantage Health System offers a full range of clinical services. For access to care or more information, please call 201-567-0059 or visit our website: www.vantagenj.org





Thursday, November 2, 2017

6pm – 10pm

Seasons

644 Pascack Road

Washington Township, NJ

Link To Purchase Tickets: http://www.vantagenj.org/gala-sponsorship/