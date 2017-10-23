Join Author Ira Byock, M.D., for a Presentation of The Four Things That Matter Most by

Monday, October 23 2017 @ 11:09 AM EDT

Posted in News & Views

RIDGEWOOD, NJ, October 20, 2017—The public is invited to join Ira Byock, M.D., a leading palliative care physician, author, and public advocate for improving care through end of life will as he discusses his acclaimed book, The Four Things That Matter Most.

The free event is open to the public and will take place at West Side Presbyterian Church in Ridgewood on Thursday, November 30 from 7-9 p.m. The event is co-sponsored by The Valley Hospital, West Side Presbyterian Church and Ridgewood Interfaith Religious Leaders. This presentation will be the second annual Conversations About Mortality event in honor of National Hospice and Palliative Care Month.

To register for the event, please call 1-800-VALLEY 1 or go to www.ValleyHealth.com/Events.

Palliative care focuses on preventing or relieving the symptoms, pain and stress that can accompany a serious, chronic or incurable illness. It can also be used during times of acute illness. By receiving comprehensive treatment and services in concert with those of a primary care physician, a patient can see improvement in their quality of life. Palliative care also provides comfort and support for family members and/or other caregivers.

As a precursor to the November 30 event, West Side Presbyterian Church will be hosting three discussions at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, November 5, November 12 and November 19. These events are also open to the public. To register for one of the Sunday discussions, please contact Pat McGlade at [email protected] or 201-652-1966, x104.