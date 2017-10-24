Sales Tax News From the New Jersey Division of Taxation
Please prepare to update your records accordingly. The new tax rates will be:
- Atlantic City Luxury Tax
- 12.625% (9% Atlantic City Luxury Tax and 3.625% New Jersey Sales and Use Tax for sales subject to both taxes ‒ other than alcoholic beverages by the drink);
- 9.625% (3% Atlantic City Luxury Tax and 6.625% New Jersey Sales and Use Tax for alcoholic beverages that are sold by the drink in Atlantic City);
- Boat and Other Vessels Sales Tax ‒ 3.3125% (50% reduced rate);
- Cape May County Tourism Tax ‒ 8.625% (6.625% New Jersey Sales and Use Tax and 2% Tourism Tax for Wildwood, Wildwood Crest, and North Wildwood). This rate is in addition to the 1.85% Tourism Assessment and the 3.15% State Occupancy Fee on hotel occupancies;
- New Jersey Sales and Use Tax ‒ 6.625%;
- Salem County Sales Tax ‒ 3.3125% (50% reduced rate);
- Urban Enterprise Zone Sales Tax ‒ 3.3125% (50% reduced rate).
If you have any questions:
- Visit here for more information about New Jersey Sales and Use Tax;
- Call the Division of Taxation's Customer Service Center at 609-292-6400. We're available Monday, 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Tuesday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., except State holidays
