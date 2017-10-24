Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Log In to The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Please enter your user name and password below.

Forgot Password

No Account Yet? Sign Up!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Tuesday, October 24 2017 @ 02:57 AM EDT
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Tuesday, October 24 2017 @ 02:57 AM EDT
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Sales Tax News From the New Jersey Division of Taxation

    Share
Starting January 1, 2018, the Sales and Use Tax rate will decrease from 6.875% to 6.625%.

Please prepare to update your records accordingly. The new tax rates will be:

  • Atlantic City Luxury Tax
    • 12.625% (9% Atlantic City Luxury Tax and 3.625% New Jersey Sales and Use Tax for sales subject to both taxes ‒ other than alcoholic beverages by the drink);
    • 9.625% (3% Atlantic City Luxury Tax and 6.625% New Jersey Sales and Use Tax for alcoholic beverages that are sold by the drink in Atlantic City);
  • Boat and Other Vessels Sales Tax ‒ 3.3125% (50% reduced rate);
  • Cape May County Tourism Tax ‒ 8.625% (6.625% New Jersey Sales and Use Tax and 2% Tourism Tax for Wildwood, Wildwood Crest, and North Wildwood). This rate is in addition to the 1.85% Tourism Assessment and the 3.15% State Occupancy Fee on hotel occupancies;
  • New Jersey Sales and Use Tax ‒ 6.625%;
  • Salem County Sales Tax ‒ 3.3125% (50% reduced rate);
  • Urban Enterprise Zone Sales Tax ‒ 3.3125% (50% reduced rate).

If you have any questions:

  • Visit here for more information about New Jersey Sales and Use Tax;
  • Call the Division of Taxation's Customer Service Center at 609-292-6400. We're available Monday, 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Tuesday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., except State holidays

Share It!

Story Options

  • Sales Tax News From the New Jersey Division of Taxation
  • 0 comments
Login required to comment
Advertisement
Top 10 Stories in 30 Days
Advertisement
Recent News
Advertisement
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Join the purpose driven church exercising faith, hope, and love because nothing else matters...
www.TrinityFamily.org
Spivak Lighting
Lamp Repairs, Chandeliers, Track Lighting, Outdoor Lamps, Recess Lighting, Paddle Fans, Consultation
www.spivaklighting.com
StoneMicro Web Technologies
Dynamic Website Development, Content Management System, Blogs, Web design, Web hosting services
www.StoneMicro.com
Sponsor ParamusPost