Sales Tax News From the New Jersey Division of Taxation by

Monday, October 23 2017 @ 09:41 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Please prepare to update your records accordingly. The new tax rates will be:

Atlantic City Luxury Tax 12.625% (9% Atlantic City Luxury Tax and 3.625% New Jersey Sales and Use Tax for sales subject to both taxes ‒ other than alcoholic beverages by the drink); 9.625% (3% Atlantic City Luxury Tax and 6.625% New Jersey Sales and Use Tax for alcoholic beverages that are sold by the drink in Atlantic City);





Boat and Other Vessels Sales Tax ‒ 3.3125% (50% reduced rate);

(50% reduced rate); Cape May County Tourism Tax ‒ 8.625% (6.625% New Jersey Sales and Use Tax and 2% Tourism Tax for Wildwood, Wildwood Crest, and North Wildwood). This rate is in addition to the 1.85% Tourism Assessment and the 3.15% State Occupancy Fee on hotel occupancies;

(6.625% New Jersey Sales and Use Tax and 2% Tourism Tax for Wildwood, Wildwood Crest, and North Wildwood). This rate is in addition to the 1.85% Tourism Assessment and the 3.15% State Occupancy Fee on hotel occupancies; New Jersey Sales and Use Tax ‒ 6.625%;

Salem County Sales Tax ‒ 3.3125% (50% reduced rate);

(50% reduced rate); Urban Enterprise Zone Sales Tax ‒ 3.3125% (50% reduced rate).

If you have any questions: