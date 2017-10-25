Hackensack University Medical Center Foundation Holds 24th Annual Recognition Gala Event
included surprise performance by Radio City Rockettes
(New York, New York – October 24, 2017) With Prometheus as the backdrop and the legendary Radio City Rockettes providing a surprise performance, the Hackensack Meridian Health Hackensack University Medical Center Foundation’s 24th Annual Recognition Gala was held at Rockefeller Center on Saturday, September 23.
“Congratulations to the entire Hackensack University Medical Center Foundation team for their efforts in organizing yet another highly successful and memorable event this year,” said Robert C. Garrett, co-CEO, Hackensack Meridian Health. “I am grateful to our sponsors and guests who contributed so generously to this year’s event. Proceeds will support the operations of our world-class medical center and allow us to continually enhance our services, directly benefiting our patients and their families.”
More than 1,100 guests, including dignitaries, physicians, and team members attended the gala, which is the Foundation’s biggest fundraising event of the year. Throughout the evening, guests enjoyed live music, food and dancing in the world-famous outdoor Plaza at Rockefeller Center under the moonlight and star-filled sky.
“The 2017 Annual Recognition gala was one of the most successful ever, raising $ 3 million to benefit Surgical Excellence at Hackensack University Medical Center,” remarked Jon M. Fitzgerald, president and chief development officer, Hackensack University Medical Center Foundation. “Rockefeller Center provided a stunning backdrop to this quintessential New York area event, and the entertainment, including a performance by the Radio City Rockettes, certainly contributed to the success of the evening. I could not be more proud of our team’s accomplishments and I am so thankful for our generous supporters who made this year’s Gala such a memorable one on many levels.”
The Rockettes, who perform annually in the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes, made a surprise appearance during the evening and performed in the outdoor Plaza at Rockefeller Center.
“I want to thank everyone who supported this year’s recognition gala,” said Ihor S. Sawczuk, M.D., president, Hackensack University Medical Center. “The money raised to benefit Surgical Excellence enables our world-class team to continue providing the exceptional services and program to our patients and their families every day. Hackensack University Medical Center is a human-centric, quality oriented, innovative and academic institution thanks to those who support our special events, including the annual Gala celebration.”
“This year’s Gala will undoubtedly be one of the most memorable, thanks to our donors, whose loyalty and support are greatly appreciated,” said Lawrence R. Inserra Jr., chair, Hackensack University Medical Center Foundation Board of Trustees. “I congratulate the dedicated Hackensack University Medical Center Foundation team on yet another job well done. The team works so incredibly hard to raise the bar for each and every special event and this year’s gala was truly magnificent.”
The 2017 Annual Recognition Gala Committee was chaired by Mark D. Schlesinger, M.D., chair, Department of Anesthesiology at Hackensack University Medical Center, who has overseen the event for 24 years.
Established in 1980 as a 501(c)(3) charitable organization, the Hackensack University Medical Center Foundation raises funds that support the diverse programs and services at the medical center. The Foundation accepts contributions in the form of: direct cash gifts and pledges, matching corporate gifts, planned gifts and naming opportunities. For more information on upcoming events or ways to donate, please call 551-996-3720 or visit www.HackensackUMCFoundation.org.
Photo:
The Hackensack University Medical Center Foundation’s 24th Annual Recognition Gala was held on September 23 at Rockefeller Center. The Gala was attended by more than 1,100 guests and raised $3 million. The proceeds will be used to benefit Surgical Excellence at Hackensack Meridian Health Hackensack University Medical Center. From left to right: Thomas L. Salazer M.D., chief, Nephrology Division, president, Medical and Dental Staff, Hackensack University Medical Center; Elizabeth Salazer; Joseph Simunovich, co-chair, Hackensack Meridian Health Board of Trustees; Pam Simunovich; Robert C. Garrett, co-CEO, Hackensack Meridian Health; Laura C. Garrett; Ihor S. Sawczuk, M.D., president, Hackensack University Medical Center; Alexandra Sawczuk; Mark D. Schlesinger, M.D., chair, Department of Anesthesiology at Hackensack University Medical Center; Jon M. Fitzgerald, president and chief development officer, Hackensack University Medical Center Foundation; Inez Inserra; Lawrence R. Inserra Jr., chair, Hackensack University Medical Center Foundation Board of Trustees; Maureen Lloyd; John K. Lloyd, co-CEO, Hackensack Meridian Health; Anne Luzzatto; Gordon Litwin, co-chair, Hackensack Meridian Health Board of Trustees; Sarita Rastogi, M.D., chair, Medical Executive Committee, Hackensack University Medical Center; and Ajay Rastogi.
About Hackensack Meridian Health Hackensack University Medical CenterHackensack Meridian Health Hackensack University Medical Center, a 775-bed nonprofit teaching and research hospital located in Bergen County, NJ, is the largest provider of inpatient and outpatient services in the state. Founded in 1888 as the county’s first hospital, it is now part of one of the largest networks in the state comprised of 28,000 team members and more than 6,000 physicians. Hackensack University Medical Center was listed as the number one hospital in New Jersey in U.S. News & World Report’s 2017-18 Best Hospital rankings - maintaining its place atop the NJ rankings since the rating system was introduced. It was also named one of the top four New York Metro Area hospitals. Hackensack University Medical Center is one of only five major academic medical centers in the nation to receive Healthgrades America’s 50 Best Hospitals Award for five or more years in a row. Becker’s Hospital Review recognized Hackensack University Medical Center as one of the 100 Great Hospitals in America 2017. The medical center is one of the top 25 green hospitals in the country according to Practice Greenhealth, and received 23 Gold Seals of Approval™ by The Joint Commission – more than any other hospital in the country. It was the first hospital in New Jersey and second in the nation to become a Magnet® recognized hospital for nursing excellence; receiving its fifth consecutive designation in 2014. Hackensack University Medical Center has created an entire campus of award-winning care, including: the John Theurer Cancer Center; the Heart & Vascular Hospital; and the Sarkis and Siran Gabrellian Women’s and Children’s Pavilion, which houses the Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital and Donna A. Sanzari Women’s Hospital, which was designed with The Deirdre Imus Environmental Health Center and listed on the Green Guide’s list of Top 10 Green Hospitals in the U.S. Hackensack University Medical Center is the Hometown Hospital of the New York Giants and the New York Red Bulls and is Official Medical Services Provider to The Northern Trust PGA Golf Tournament. It remains committed to its community through fundraising and community events especially the Tackle Kids Cancer Campaign providing much needed research at the Children’s Cancer Institute housed at the Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital. To learn more, visit www.HackensackUMC.org.
What's Related