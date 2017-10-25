Bergen Family Center Honors Benzel-Busch Motor Car, C. Peter Croonquist, Kelly Sacks, and Miyako Schwartz by

Tuesday, October 24 2017

Posted in News & Views

(Englewood, New Jersey – October 24, 2017) Bergen Family Center will be honoring Benzel-Busch Motor Car, C. Peter Croonquist, Kelly Sacks, and Miyako Schwartz at their Annual Awards Dinner & Auction on Wednesday, November 1st at Rockleigh Country Club, hosted by WNBC news anchor Jen Maxfield. These distinguished honorees will be recognized for their ongoing support of Bergen Family Center’s many programs including Children’s, Adolescent, Adult, Community and Counseling Services within Bergen County. All are welcome to celebrate and support this essential community resource by visiting www.bergenfamilycenter.org.

Benzel-Busch Motor Car has, as a core tenet of its company, to give back to the community in which it lives, and does so quietly, understatedly, and most effectively. Along with the many services it provides for Bergen Family Center, Benzel-Busch Motor Car supports The Raider Project, a compelling coaching and mentoring program for Englewood athletes.

C. Peter Croonquist, a long time Bergen Family Center Trustee, is Senior Vice President/Wealth Management, The Croonquist Group of Janney Montgomery Scott. Peter is also an active Board Member of the Salvation Army Corps, the Development Council of the Archdiocese of Newark, and the Morris Education Foundation. Peter’s board service to BFC helps us provide vital services to nearly 5,000 Bergen County residents.

Kelly Sacks is a longtime community philanthropist and champion of many causes. She is an unflaggingly enthusiastic, deeply committed, and compassionate advocate to many, including Bergen Family Center, Women’s Rights Information Center, Food Allergy Research and Education, bergenPAC, The Montessori House, The Elisabeth Morrow School, and Dwight-Englewood School.

Miyako Schwartz, a longtime community philanthropist and advocate, has quietly and tirelessly served in many capacities. She has been dedicated to and actively involved in many organizations, including Bergen Family Center, Kaplan JCC on the Palisades, Women’s Rights Information Center, The Elisabeth Morrow School, Dwight-Englewood School and bergenPAC. Miyako remains an indispensable and deeply committed benefactor who continuously seeks to promote the welfare of others.

About Bergen Family Center:

Bergen Family Center is Bergen County's oldest family service agency. From its founding in 1898, it has developed into the county's oldest continuously operating family service agency, providing vital services to nearly 5,000 Bergen County residents. The innovative and highly effective programs of BFC benefit every age group, from infants to the elderly. BFC strengthens and enhances its ability to function independently, to manage life’s challenges, and to improve the quality of community members’ lives. Learn more by visiting www.bergenfamilycenter.org.