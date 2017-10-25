NAI Hanson’s Cassano Arranges 2,200-Square-Foot Retail Lease in Bergenfield by

Bergenfield, N.J. (October 24, 2017) – NAI James E. Hanson, a leading New Jersey-based full-service independent commercial real estate firm, announced it has brokered the lease for 2,200-square-feet of retail space at 96 South Washington Avenue in Bergenfield, N.J. NAI Hanson’s Vice President Anthony Cassano represented the landlord, 96 S. Washington Ave. LLC, and the tenant, Apex Healthcare Professionals, in the transaction.

The one-story retail space, boasts a highly visible corner location with ample street parking and offers easy access to Routes 80, 4, 17 and the Palisades Interstate Parkway. New York City can be reached within 30 minutes.

The new tenant, Apex Healthcare Professionals is a nursing staffing company based in Las Vegas that partners with healthcare facilities to provide experienced, fully equipped, and highly qualified healthcare professionals who engage in a wide scope of practice such as nursing, physical therapy, occupational therapy, and other allied health services. The firm was seeking a visible location with easy access to local healthcare institutions and 96 South Washington’s corner location and proximity to Englewood Hospital and Medical Center, Hackensack University Medical Center, and Holy Name Medical Center as well as dozens of urgent care and physician offices made it the ideal location for Apex.

“We have seen that demand for well-located and accessible retail spaces in New Jersey continues to remain high,” said Cassano. “The large volume of healthcare facilities in Bergen County and a highly accessible location made it an attractive destination for a healthcare operator. Our market knowledge and retail experience enabled us to recognize this usage to secure a tenant on behalf of the landlord and a new location on behalf of Apex.”

