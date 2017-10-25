JESUS LOPEZ OF PARAMUS, NJ CHARGED WITH THE MURDER OF HIS MOTHER
Following an investigation by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the Paramus Police Department, Jesus LOPEZ was arrested for the murder of Susana Lopez and was brought to the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office for processing. Jesus LOPEZ is charged with the following offenses: Murder in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:11-3a(1),(2), a crime of the 1st Degree; Desecration of Human Remains in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:22-1A(1), a crime of the 2nd Degree; Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose in violation of a crime of the 3rd Degree; and Hindering Apprehension in violation of N.J.S.A 2C:29-3B(1), a crime of the 3rd Degree. He is presently in the custody of the Bergen County Sheriff pending his first appearance, which will be set by the Superior Court.
Prosecutor Grewal states that these charges are merely accusations and that the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt. Prosecutor Grewal would like to thank the Paramus Police Department under the direction of Chief Kenneth Ehrenberg and the Bergen County Sheriff’s Office Bureau of Criminal Investigations under the direction of Sherriff Michael Saudino for their assistance in this investigation.
