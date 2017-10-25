Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Log In to The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Please enter your user name and password below.

Forgot Password

No Account Yet? Sign Up!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Wednesday, October 25 2017 @ 07:39 PM EDT
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Wednesday, October 25 2017 @ 07:39 PM EDT
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

JESUS LOPEZ OF PARAMUS, NJ CHARGED WITH THE MURDER OF HIS MOTHER

    Share
Bergen County Prosecutor Gurbir S. Grewal announced charges of Murder, Desecration of Human Remains, Hindering Apprehension and Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose against JESUS LOPEZ (DOB: 08/19/1987) of 44 Spring Valley Road, Paramus, New Jersey, in connection with the death of his mother, 56-year-old Susana Lopez (DOB: 1/10/1961) of Paramus.

Jesus Lopez
On October 24, 2017, Paramus Police were requested to conduct a welfare check at 44 Spring Valley Road in Paramus where Jesus LOPEZ resided with his mother Susana Lopez. After making contact with Jesus LOPEZ who was inside the home, further investigation revealed that he had murdered his mother days earlier, and that her remains were on the property. Police subsequently located her remains in a detached garage adjacent to the residence.

Following an investigation by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the Paramus Police Department, Jesus LOPEZ was arrested for the murder of Susana Lopez and was brought to the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office for processing. Jesus LOPEZ is charged with the following offenses: Murder in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:11-3a(1),(2), a crime of the 1st Degree; Desecration of Human Remains in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:22-1A(1), a crime of the 2nd Degree; Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose in violation of a crime of the 3rd Degree; and Hindering Apprehension in violation of N.J.S.A 2C:29-3B(1), a crime of the 3rd Degree. He is presently in the custody of the Bergen County Sheriff pending his first appearance, which will be set by the Superior Court.

Prosecutor Grewal states that these charges are merely accusations and that the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt. Prosecutor Grewal would like to thank the Paramus Police Department under the direction of Chief Kenneth Ehrenberg and the Bergen County Sheriff’s Office Bureau of Criminal Investigations under the direction of Sherriff Michael Saudino for their assistance in this investigation.

Share It!

Story Options

  • JESUS LOPEZ OF PARAMUS, NJ CHARGED WITH THE MURDER OF HIS MOTHER
  • 0 comments
Login required to comment
Advertisement
Top 10 Stories in 30 Days
Advertisement
Recent News
Advertisement
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Join the purpose driven church exercising faith, hope, and love because nothing else matters...
www.TrinityFamily.org
Spivak Lighting
Lamp Repairs, Chandeliers, Track Lighting, Outdoor Lamps, Recess Lighting, Paddle Fans, Consultation
www.spivaklighting.com
StoneMicro Web Technologies
Dynamic Website Development, Content Management System, Blogs, Web design, Web hosting services
www.StoneMicro.com
Sponsor ParamusPost