ShopRite of Hillsdale Cuts Ribbon on Remodeled Store by

Thursday, October 26 2017 @ 01:41 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Renovated supermarket features more chef-prepared meals, café, new organic butcher counter, dietitian office and added conveniences for ShopRite from Home® customers

Hillsdale, NJ (October 26, 2017) – The grand reopening of the remodeled ShopRite of Hillsdale, located at 372 Broadway in Hillsdale, took place on Sunday, October 22. The renovated store features a new prepared foods department, organic butcher service counter, dietitian wellness center, new bakery and expanded seafood and ShopRite from Home® departments.

A ribbon cutting ceremony with local leaders was held at 7AM Sunday to officially mark the store’s grand reopening. The ShopRite of Hillsdale is owned and operated by the Inserra family, a third-generation grocery family, and their Inserra Supermarkets, Inc.

Customers will find a host of new store amenities including café seating and an expanded prepared foods department featuring ShopRite Kitchen and chef prepared meals and catering services. The store also added a certified organic butcher service counter and cutting area where, beginning on November 15, ShopRite’s skilled butchers will have the ability to custom cut organic beef, poultry and pork on a counter dedicated to organic food preparation.

In addition, the store created a new Dietitian Wellness Center where customers can meet privately for consultations with the in-store dietitian, Jaclyn Padovano, RD. New bakery and seafood departments as well as an expanded ShopRite from Home section round out the major store renovation, which was designed to elevate the customer shopping experience in-store and online. The seafood department includes a shellfish spa that bathes shellfish in fresh saltwater and expanded cases for stocking fresh, seasonal seafood that’s flown overnight for next-day delivery to ShopRite stores.

The store also installed energy-saving and sustainable technologies in refrigeration and lighting, including glass doors on the dairy and freezer cases, LED lighting throughout the store and an improved refrigeration system to maximize energy efficiency.

“We believe this beautifully remodeled store, with its expanded product and service areas, better meet the needs of our customers, and we appreciate the patience of our shoppers and associates as we underwent these changes. Our family has a long commitment to the community and we look forward to continuing to provide the outstanding customer service, variety, value, low prices and convenient amenities that ShopRite is known for,” said Larry Inserra, chairman and CEO of Inserra Supermarkets, Inc.

The ShopRite of Hillsdale is the latest Inserra store to undergo a renovation. Extensive renovations at the ShopRite of Tallman, ShopRite of Northvale and ShopRite of Ramsey stores were recently completed, and work is now underway at the ShopRite of West Milford.

About ShopRite