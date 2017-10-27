JA New York Special Delivery Gives Retailers Competitive Edge for Holiday Selling Season by

Thursday, October 26 2017 @ 09:23 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Adding to Existing Store Merchandise Keeps Cases Fresh and Drives Repeat Traffic

New York, NY— The upcoming JA New York Special Delivery Show, to be held in New York City at the Jacob Javits Center October 29-31, is strategically timed to offer retailers a quick and easy opportunity to replenish their cases and refresh their merchandise in time for the holiday selling season. A cash and carry show, the exhibiting brands and manufacturers are incentivized to liquidate inventory in order to focus on new collections, while retailers are able to secure key products that consumers will be seeking for the holidays, thus providing them with a competitive edge.

According to a June 2017 study by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), economic growth is projected to experience a slight uptick in 2017 and 2018, resulting in increased consumer spending. While this is good news for retailers, effectively capturing consumer’s dollars, especially during the upcoming holiday season, remains as competitive as ever. According to a 2016 holiday shopping survey conducted by Accenture, 84% of U.S. consumers will check amazon.com before looking or buying elsewhere, which creates significant challenges for bricks and mortar retailers trying to drive traffic into their stores.

Among retail experts, it is a commonly held philosophy that the way a store merchandises its product is a key factor in enticing consumers not just to spend, but to become repeat customers. While the inclination to “front load” one’s merchandise is tempting, retailers who space out their merchandise or re-merchandise to give the appearance of offering fresh product, often report greater success.

“How you merchandise your store is imperative to the success of your business,” explains Soraya Cayen, Owner of Cayen Collection in Carmel, CA. “Re-merchandising older stock, especially if you mix it in with items that are new to the store, gives the client a fresh perspective and keeps them excited to come back. It also allows you and your staff to fall in love with the product you carry all over again, and we all know that genuine enthusiasm from sales associates and store owners goes a long way to closing a sale.”

“Our Special Delivery show is always a big draw for savvy retailers who understand that they need to continually offer new and exciting product in their stores in order to keep their customers happy, and spending,” notes Drew Lawsky, Group Show Director for JA New York. “Our exhibitors love the opportunity to fill those last minute orders with their existing product so they can begin creating new collections, which makes the timing of our show mutually beneficial for exhibitors and attendees.”

With a broad range of vendors, from high-end designers to major manufacturing houses, as well as significant Hong Kong, NCA and Italy pavilions, JA New York Special Delivery represents the full spectrum of the fine jewelry marketplace.

To register to attend, please click here. For more information about the show, or to receive press credentials, please contact Michelle Orman at (646) 302-5521 or via email at [email protected]

About JA New York

The JA New York jewelry show is the premier international jewelry event that brings exhibitors and retailers from around the world together in the glamorous backdrop of New York City. The JA New York shows date back to 1906 when its predecessor, the American National Retail Jewelers of America (ANRJA) was founded. The legacy of the ANRJA show has been carried through JA New York, as it celebrates 111 years of excellence and service to the jewelry industry. The JA New York Shows are also the only shows affiliated with Jewelers of America, the largest and most respected jewelry retailer association in the U.S.

JA New York is owned by Emerald Expositions, the largest operator of business-to-business trade shows in the United States, with its oldest show dating back over 110 years. The company operates more than 50 trade shows, including 31 of the top 250 trade shows in the country as ranked by TSNN, as well as numerous other events. Emerald Expositions’ events connect over 500,000 global attendees and exhibitors and occupy over 6.5 million NSF of exhibition space. The company has been recognized with many awards and accolades that reflect industry leadership as well as the importance of its shows to the exhibitors and attendees they serve.