Blood donation opportunities available throughout New Jersey, Hudson Valley in November by

Saturday, October 28 2017 @ 12:06 AM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Community Blood Services holding 49 events in 10 NJ counties, 2 counties in NY

MONTVALE, NJ (October 26, 2017) – New Jersey residents have the opportunity to help local hospitals and residents in need this month, with assistance from Community Blood Services.

The Bergen County-based organization will hold 49 community blood drives throughout November, in 10 different New Jersey counties, and 2 in New York. The process is quick and easy, and no advance registration is required. All donors will receive a free cholesterol screening, and in addition will be given access – exclusively on the day of their donation – to the online “Donor Express” health questionnaire, which helps to streamline the actual blood donation process.

“As we’ve moved into the fall, we continue to encourage residents to support the needs of their local hospitals,” says Robert Kessler, Community Blood Services’ recruitment director. “Visiting one of our open drives is a perfect way to make a feel-good donation as the holidays approach.”

Community Blood Services is holding November donation events in the following counties:

New Jersey: Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Middlesex, Morris, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, Union, Warren

New York: Orange, Queens

Full details and a county-by-county breakdown of November blood donation events are available here.

Healthy individuals age 16 or older, who weigh at least 110 pounds, may donate blood; 16 and 17 year olds must have signed consent forms (available at www.communitybloodservices.com) and proof of birth date. Donors should eat a moderate meal prior to donating, and also bring identification showing their signature.

On occasion, last-minute changes to scheduling for a donation event will occur. As a result, it is recommended that anyone planning to donate blood at one of Community Blood Services’ November donation events call toll-free, at 201-251-3703, to confirm timing and location details.

Additional information about donating blood is available by calling Community Blood Services toll-free, at 201-251-3703, or by visiting www.communitybloodservices.org.

About Community Blood Services

Community Blood Services, a not-for-profit organization that supplies blood and blood products to hospitals in the NJ/NY region, has been devoted to serving the community’s transfusion medicine needs since 1953. Donations of blood and blood products, umbilical cord blood, stem cells, and bone marrow help to join individuals, organizations, businesses, and entire communities together in partnership with us to help save lives.

In 2015, Community Blood Services became part of Blood Systems Inc. (BSI) – one of the nation’s oldest and largest transfusion medical organizations – headquartered in Scottsdale. Founded in 1943, Blood Systems’ blood centers division serves some 700 hospitals across the United States. A founding member of America’s Blood Centers and the AABB (formerly the American Association of Blood Banks), Blood Systems also operates biological products distribution services, a quality consulting group, and a world-renowned transfusion medicine research institute. It also is a partner in the operation of high-volume donor testing laboratories.