Ring in the New Year at New Jersey Performing Arts Center with Charlie Wilson
“I am excited about the response to my new album,” stated Wilson. “I wanted the first single, “I’m Blessed,” to set the tone for where I am in my life. Having T.I., Snoop Dogg, Robin Thicke, Lalah Hathaway, Pitbull and Wiz Khalifa join me added a new flavor which I knew my fans would appreciate.”
Wilson, who executive produced the 13-track album along with long time manager Michael Paran, reunited once again with The Cartoons (Emile Ghantous, Steve Daly and Keith Hetrick), Gregg Pagani and Wirlie Morris on the creative side. New to the mix are fellow songwriter/producers J.R. Rotem (Jason Derulo, Gwen Stefani, Empire), Eric Hudson (Kanye West, John Legend) and Rob Knox (Justin Timberlake, Rihanna, T.I.).
Before launching his solo career in 2000, Wilson racked up a string of hits in the late ‘70s and ‘80s as lead singer in the Gap Band. The pioneering R&B/funk group charted such frequently sampled classics as “Outstanding,” “Yearning for Your Love,” “Burn Rubber on Me,” “You Dropped a Bomb on Me” and “Early in the Morning.”
Wilson signed to Jive (now RCA) in 2004 after landing his first No. 1 Billboard Adult R&B hit, “Without You,” in 2000. Since then, he’s released six solo albums and become a consistent chart presence with seven more Adult R&B No. 1s, including “My Love Is All I Have,” “You Are” and “There Goes My Baby.” Wilson has garnered 11 Grammy nominations and other industry accolades, including BET’s 2013 Lifetime Achievement Award.
In the years between the Gap Band’s heyday and his solo success, Wilson survived drug and alcohol addiction, homelessness and prostate cancer. He chronicled his odds-defying life and career in his 2015 best-selling autobiography, “I Am Charlie Wilson.”
Sober now for 22 years, the singer says, “I wouldn’t have believed I’d be where I am right now. That’s why I shout every night because I thank God for allowing me to be here.”
