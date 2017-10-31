NEW TUSCANINI PARCHMENT CRACKERS BRING THE SUN-KISSED TASTE OF ITALY TO AMERICA’S TABLE by

Monday, October 30 2017 @ 05:02 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

THREE HANDMADE VARIETIES DELIVER A SOPHISTICATED TOUCH TO MEALS AND LIGHT SNACKS

OCT 24, 2017 Bayonne, NJ – From Tuscanini, maker of genuine brick wood oven personal pizzas, authentic home-style sauces, and hand-crafted biscotti, comes Tuscanini Parchment Crackers, paper-thin treats imported from the idyllic island of Sardinia off the sunny Italian coast.

Tuscanini’s hand-crafted Parchment Crackers are baked, never fried, so they’re an ideal swap for flatbread, chips, or calorie-heavy snack crackers. These parchment crackers deliver authentic Italian flavor with just 5 simples ingredients and 120 calories per serving.

All three varieties – olive oil, olive oil with rosemary, and olive oil with oregano – are GMO free and perfect with antipasto or served alongside a cheese plate, and make a delicious complement to an elegant Italian meal. Each cracker is made from an authentic Italian recipe using time-honored techniques to preserve their delicate flavor and texture. OU Kosher and dairy-free, too.

Imported from Italy and packaged ten 3.5-oz. packs per case, Tuscanini Parchment Crackers are sold in the cracker category - available at Amazon, Fresh Direct, major supermarket chains and independent grocers as well as to upscale restaurants - (MSRP: $4.99 per pack) and distributed by Kayco. Kayco, also known as Kedem, is headquartered in Bayonne, N.J. Its kosher food products are available at independent grocers and in every major supermarket chain in the U.S., and can be found in more than 30 countries. For additional information about all Kayco products visit www.kayco.com.