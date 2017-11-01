The Valley Hospital Earns “A” Grade for Patient Safety in Fall 2017 by

RIDGEWOOD, NJ, October 31, 2017 – The Valley Hospital is proud to have been recognized with an “A” grade in patient safety for the 11th time. Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades, which rate how well hospitals protect patients from preventable medical errors, injuries, infections and accidents within the hospital, were announced today by The Leapfrog Group, a national patient safety watchdog. Valley was one of 832 hospitals to receive an “A” for its commitment to keeping patients safe and meeting the highest safety standards in the U.S.

“We are pleased and proud to once again receive an ‘A’ for patient safety,” said Audrey Meyers, President and CEO of The Valley Hospital and Valley Health System. “This top grade is a reflection and a result of our longstanding focus on and commitment to patient safety and quality care.”

“It takes consistent, unwavering dedication to patients to achieve the highest standards of patient safety. An ‘A’ Safety Grade recognizes hospitals for this accomplishment,” said Leah Binder, President and Chief Executive Officer, The Leapfrog Group. “We congratulate the clinicians, board, management and staff of Valley for showing the country what it means to put patient safety first.”

Developed under the guidance of a Blue Ribbon National Expert Panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses 27 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign A, B, C, D and F grades to more than 2,600 U.S. hospitals twice per year. It is calculated by top patient safety experts, peer reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public.

About The Leapfrog Group

Founded in 2000 by large employers and other purchasers, The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization driving a movement for giant leaps forward in the quality and safety of American health care. The flagship Leapfrog Hospital Survey collects and transparently reports hospital performance, empowering purchasers to find the highest-value care and giving consumers the lifesaving information they need to make informed decisions. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, Leapfrog’s other main initiative, assigns letter grades to hospitals based on their record of patient safety, helping consumers protect themselves and their families from errors, injuries, accidents, and infections.

About The Valley Hospital

The Valley Hospital, a 451-bed, acute care, not-for-profit hospital located in Ridgewood, NJ, is part of Valley Health System, which also includes Valley Home Care and Valley Medical Group. Valley is the recipient of numerous awards and recognitions. These include Gold Seals of Approval from the Joint Commission in 14 clinical areas, including six for cancer care, more than any other hospital in the nation. Valley has been recognized by Healthgrades as one of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for both Stroke Care and General Surgery, and has been named in the top 5 percent in the nation for stroke care, general surgery and cranial neurosurgery. Additionally, Valley has also received Excellence Awards from Healthgrades in the areas of cranial neurosurgery, stroke care, general care, pulmonary care and neurosciences. Valley has also been honored three times with “Magnet” designation – the nursing profession’s highest honor. Valley is a cardiovascular affiliate of the Cleveland Clinic Heart and Vascular Institute, and an academic and clinical affiliate of the Mount Sinai Health System. Key services include cardiology, oncology, women’s and children’s services, emergency care, orthopedics, and neurosciences.

For more information please visit www.ValleyHealth.com, and follow Valley on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.