Northern NJ Community Foundation Awards Grants for Armenian Genocide Education and Higher Ed Scholarship

Tuesday, October 31 2017 @ 12:03 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

(Englewood, New Jersey; October 30, 2017) -- The Northern New Jersey Community Foundation (NNJCF) announces the award of $3,000 in grants from donor advised funds to nonprofit organizations. The awards were made from the NNJCF's Andrea Tilbian Halejian Memorial Fund and The Class of 1964 Ralph Gregg Memorial Scholarship Fund. The NNJCF, a not-for-profit 501(c)3 organization based in Englewood, New Jersey, focuses primarily on education, public health, civic engagement, arts, philanthropy, and the environment.

Andrea Tilbian Halejian Memorial Fund

The NNJCF's Andrea Tilbian Halejian Memorial Fund awarded a $2,000 grant to the Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU). This Fund remembers Wyckoff resident Andrea Tilbian Halejian and contributes to qualified charitable organizations she supported. Andrea Tilbian Halejian, her family and many of their friends cared for Armenian efforts on local, national and international levels.

The grant award to the AGBU will support The Promise to Educate Campaign to raise awareness about the Armenian Genocide. The program expands genocide prevention through education and provides curriculum materials to teachers and students in schools across the United States about the Armenian Genocide. For more than 110 years, the AGBU has promoted and enhanced the global Armenian nation through educational, cultural, and humanitarian initiatives.

The Class of 1964 Ralph Gregg Memorial Scholarship

The NNJCF's Class of 1964 Ralph Gregg Memorial Scholarship Fund memorializes Leonia High School 1964 classmate Ralph Gregg. A $1,000 scholarship award is given to a Leonia High School senior seeking to further his or her education, who is also a member of an athletic team, holds a B grade point average or better, and demonstrates some financial need.

The 2017 recipient, Kyle Russell of Leonia, New Jersey, is attending the New Jersey Institute of Technology and pursuing studies in engineering. Highlights of his athletic record at Leonia High School included captain of the First Team All Soccer League; captain of the track team with most valuable player, PV school record, and third in state; and a member of the basketball team.

Russell was also active in school serving in the National Honor Society, tutoring math to students and adults, participating in Peer Leadership and the Leonia High School Open House, and being named Mr. Senior and to the Homecoming court. His volunteer activities spanned working with the Leonia Recreation Camp Counselor in Training program, St. John the Evangelist Church's fundraising events, the Sport Boosters' Christmas Tree sales, and the Art Restoration bingo fundraiser, among others.

NNJCF Philanthropic Services

The NNJCF's comprehensive menu of philanthropic services, including donor-advised funds, tax-saving annuities, and trust options, addresses peoples' charitable interests with a range of options. The NNJCF continually asks: What can we do together that we can't do alone?

"Through the offering of donor-advised funds, NNJCF helps contributors of all ages give towards issues in our region they care about the most. This is a win-win situation: the donor becomes an active participant in the distribution of particular grants, and our communities receive the benefit of funds for important needs and services. Funds can be established in any area of interest -- arts, education, environment, public health, youth development, animal welfare, and many others," said Danielle De Laurentis, Associate Director, NNJCF.

For further information about the NNJCF, the donor advised funds, or to set up a charitable fund, call 201-568-5608 or send an e-mail to [email protected]

About NNJCF

The Northern New Jersey Community Foundation (NNJCF), a not-for-profit 501(c) 3 organization based in Englewood, New Jersey, focuses primarily on education, public health, civic engagement, environment, and the arts. NNJCF works with local governments, school districts, businesses, non-profit organizations, and citizen groups in Northern New Jersey to improve community life. Foundation partners identify and resolve regional problems and opportunities by talking and learning from each other and by sharing ideas, best practices, services, and resources.

For more information, visit http://www.nnjcf.org, send an email to [email protected], or call (201) 568-5608. Follow the NNJCF on Facebook at Northern NJ Community Foundation/ArtsBergen and Twitter @NNJCF.

Photo caption: Andrea Tilbian Halejian, the namesake of the Northern NJ Community Foundation's Andrea Tilbian Halejian Memorial Fund

Photo Credit: Andrea Tilbian Halejian Family