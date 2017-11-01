Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar Raises $36,393 to Help Fight Childhood Cancer by

Tuesday, October 31 2017 @ 12:14 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar presents a check for $36,393 to Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation on October 13 to support the non-profit organization’s mission to eradicate childhood cancer. Throughout July, Applebee’s locations owned and operated by Doherty Enterprises in New Jersey, Long Island, Florida and Georgia donated 100 percent of proceeds from sales of its paper lemons and 25 cents from sales of its Summer Squeeze cocktails, raising a total of $36,393, of which $10,575 was raised in New Jersey. The month-long campaign marks the 12th straight year that Applebee’s franchisees have supported Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation, with nearly $7 million in fundraising proceeds generated to benefit the organization since 2005.

Photo Caption: From L to R: Rachel Gadia, general manager, Applebee’s of Parsippany, Liz Scott, co-executive director, Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation, Kevin Coughlin, director of operations, Applebee’s and John Antosiewicz, area director, Applebee’s.

In New Jersey, Applebee’s is located in Brick, Bridgewater, Butler, Clark, Clifton, East Hanover, Edison, Flemington, Garfield, Hackensack, Hackettstown, Hillsborough, Howell, Jersey City, Jersey Gardens, Kearny, Lacey, Linden, Manahawkin, Manalapan, Manchester, Middletown, Milltown, Mt. Olive, Newark, Newton, North Bergen, Northvale, Ocean, Paramus, Parsippany, Phillipsburg, Piscataway, Rockaway, Tinton Falls, Toms River, Totowa, Union, Wall and Woodbridge.

About Doherty Enterprises, Inc.

Established in 1985, Doherty Enterprises, Inc. is recognized as the 68th largest privately-held business in the New York Metro area by Crain’s Business and the 11th largest franchisee in the United States as ranked in the Restaurant Finance Monitor, operating seven restaurant concepts including: Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar, Panera Bread, Chevys Fresh Mex, Quaker Steak & Lube, Noodles & Company, and two of its own concepts, The Shannon Rose Irish Pub and Spuntino Wine Bar & Italian Tapas. In 2015, Nation’s Restaurant News ranked Doherty Enterprises as the 78th largest U.S. Foodservice revenue company, up from 85 in 2014. To date, Doherty Enterprises owns and operates over 150 restaurants in northern, southern and central New Jersey, on Long Island, as well as locations throughout Queens, Brooklyn, Staten Island and sections of Florida and Georgia. The Doherty vision is to be the “Best Food Service Company in the Communities We Serve” and its mission is to “Wow Every Guest Every Time, Wow Our People, Wow Our Communities and Wow Our Suppliers.” (www.DohertyInc.com).

About Applebee’s®

Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar offers a lively casual dining experience combining simple, craveable American fare with flair, classic drinks and local drafts. All Applebee's restaurants are owned and operated by entrepreneurs dedicated to serving their communities and offering quality food and drinks with genuine, neighborly service. Applebee's is one of the world's largest casual dining brands; as of March 31, 2017, there are approximately 2,000 Applebee's franchise restaurants in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, Guam and 15 other countries. Applebee's is franchised by subsidiaries of DineEquity, Inc. [NYSE: DIN], which is among the world's largest full-service restaurant companies.

About Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation